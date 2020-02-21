2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Spied In India Again Ahead Of Launch

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 comes with a redesigned exterior and the interior features new equipment and notable updates

Hyundai will be unveiling the new-generation i20, i30 facelift and Prophecy concept at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show early next month. The Euro-spec i20 will be introduced in India as the new Elite i20 with possible minor changes in design. The test prototypes of the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 have already been spotted a number of times on Indian roads revealing the changes.

The third-generation Elite i20 will likely be launched by the middle of this year in India and it takes an evolutionary approach to styling mainly on the outside. The front fascia is sharper than the existing model courtesy of the more prominent front grille and as opposed to the full LED headlamps on the global model, India gets halogen projector headlamps.

The headlamp setup is accentuated by integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the front bumper has also been redesigned with new fog lamp housing and wider central air inlet. The Elite i20 has a low-slung stance adding sportiness to the entire design and since the dimensions will grow bigger, its wide appeal will further be enhanced.

The updated character lines and creases are other highlights and on the sides, you could spot the newly designed alloy wheels that will be offered in the top-end variants. The rear end of the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 has become more matured with updated LED tail lamp graphics and a new bumper while the tailgate structure has also been slightly modified.

On the inside, the revamped Elite i20 gets a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and we expect Blue Link with multiple connective-based features to be offered and it will help in distinguishing the hatchback from its main rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

Other key additions on the top-end trims could include wireless charging facility, digital instrument cluster, sunroof, automatic climate control, engine start/stop and so on. As for the performance, the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 could be sold in three BSVI compliant engine choices. The 1.2-litre petrol from the Grand i10 Nios could develop 83 PS and 114 Nm.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol from Venue detuned to generate around 100 PS and the 1.5-litre oil-burner from Seltos with lesser performance are expected on the new Elite i20. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be made available.