Hyundai finally launched the much-awaited second-gen Creta in the country on March 16, and the car has received a pretty good response in the market so far. While the mid-size SUV directly puts up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the MG Hector in the compact/mid-size SUV segment, some potential Venue buyers will also consider upgrading for it.

The Venue has the looks, tons of features, three different powertrains, basically everything that one requires, and the sales charts go on to prove just that. But what else do you get if you spend an additional Rs 5.8 lakh over the Venue’s top end-trim to get yourself the range-topping variant of the 2020 Creta? Keep reading to find out.

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Venue Top Variant Comparison – Powertrains

The top-end variants of the Venue can be had with two different powertrains which include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill which belts out 120 PS of maximum power, and 172 Nm peak torque. The other engine is a detuned version of Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre oil burner, that produces 100 PS power and 230 Nm torque on the Venue. The petrol engine comes with a DCT gearbox, while the diesel unit is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the 2020 Creta SX (O) can be had with either a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor that makes 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed DCT as standard; or a 1.5-litre diesel mill which is rated at 115 PS/250 Nm, and comes coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission, or an optional 6-speed AT.

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Venue Top Variant Comparison – Exterior

In terms of styling, both the Venue and the upcoming 2020 Creta are based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, and share a lot of similarities. Both the SUVs get a split-headlamp design, but the Creta gets a triple projector headlamp setup, as compared to Venue’s single projector headlights.

The Venue SX (O) comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, while the top-end trim of the 2020 Creta will come equipped with 17 inchers. Creta also gets a twin-tip exhaust in turbo variant over the Venue, while the top variants of both the cars are offered with a dual-tone paint scheme as well.

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Venue Top Variant Comparison – Interior & Features

The features on the top-end Venue trim include wireless charger, sliding front center armrest, rear armrest, day/night IRVM with telematics integration, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Arkamys sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, smart key with push-button start, power-folding ORVMs, rear parking camera, cruise control and an electric sunroof.

On the feature front, the upcoming Creta outperforms almost all of its competitors. Over the Venue SX (O), the top-end Creta trim gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a bigger panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select as well.

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Venue Top Variant Comparison – Safety

On the safety front, the Venue has been equipped with features like a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD and a total of six airbags. In addition to all those features, the Creta SX (O) gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and rear disc brakes.

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Venue Top Variant Comparison – Price

Hyundai has priced the top-end petrol (SX + Dual Tone) variant of the Venue at Rs 11.35 lakh, while the diesel (SX Optional Dual Tone) is priced at Rs 11.39 lakh. On the other hand, both the top-end diesel and turbo-petrol trims of the 2020 Creta are currently being retailed at Rs 17.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Venue Top Variant Comparison – Verdict

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best value for money cars in its segment, and its top variant comes with a plethora of features, along with powerful turbocharged petrol and diesel motors. Hence, the car continues to hover around the top of the sub-4m SUV segment sales charts month in, month out. The new Creta on the other hand, sets the bar high in the mid-size SUV segment with its features and variety of powertrains and gives even more expensive cars a run for their money.