2020 Hyundai Creta To Get 14 Variants, 8 Colour – Variant Wise Features Here

The next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta is only days away from its launch and should become one of the most important products for the carmaker this year. As is already quite well known, it will be sold with the same engine options as the Kia Seltos. Now, GaadiWaadi Dot Com has learnt that the new model will be available in a total of 14 variants and 8 colour options. It may be noted here that bookings for the new SUV have been underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be available in 5 trims – E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). For the petrol engine variant, the Creta will be available with 1.5 naturally aspirated engine with manual transmission in the EX and S variants, while it will be sold with 1.5-litre manual and automatic options along with 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with the automatic option in the SX trim. The SX(O) trim will be available only with 1.5-litre-automatic and 1.4-litre-automatic combo.

For the diesel variants, which are powered by the 1.5-litre diesel motor, the E, EX and S grades are available only with a manual transmission. The SX and SX(O) options, however, will be available with both manual and automatic options. This will lead to a total of 14 variants in which the new model will be sold.

Other than the trim distribution, we have also got to know about the colour options in which the new car will be sold. The paint options for the new SUV include 8 choices, viz. Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest, Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry Out of these, Deep Forest will be available only in the Turbo variants, while the Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry options are new additions to the colour palette previously available on the SUV.

Like we have already said before, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos. Even the engine options will be the same and will include – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. The base petrol motor will output 115 PS and 144 Nm, while the diesel motor will offer 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo-petrol option will offer 140 PS and 242 Nm.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta looks all set to build on the success achieved by the outgoing model. It will rival not just the Kia Seltos but even models like the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500. Prices are likely to keep a tad below those of the Seltos, which, for reference, is sold in the Rs 9.89 – 17.34 Lakh range.

Here is the variant wise feature details:

2020 Creta Base Version (E Variant) Features

Dual airbags

ABS, EBD

Rear parking sensors

High-speed alert system

Front occupant seatbelt reminder

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Projector headlamp

Dual-tone bumper

Black radiator grille

Front and rear skid plate

LED tail-lamps

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Silver B- and C-pillar garnish

3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display

Grey and black interior colour scheme

D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel

Tilt-adjustable steering

12V power outlet

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glove box

Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’

Rear air conditioner vents

Remote central locking

All-four power windows

Power adjustable wing mirrors

Lane change indicator

Gear-shift indicator (MT only)

2020 Creta EX Variant (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features

Shark-fin antenna

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger

Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition

Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

Steering mounted audio and calling controls

2020 Creta S (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features

16-inch styled steel wheels

Front fog lamps

Silver roof rails

Glossy chrome front grille

Full cloth seat fabric

Metal finish on inside door handles

Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)

Rear USB charger

Rear parking camera

Driver rearview monitor

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Keyless entry and push-button start

Rear wiper with washer

Auto light control

Rear side-window manual curtains

2020 Creta SX Features

17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels

ESC, VSM, HAC

Rear disc brakes

Chrome outside door handles

Puddle lamps

LED DRLs

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Rear armrest with cup holder

Adjustable rear-seat headrests

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Panoramic sunroof

LED map and reading lamps

Wireless charger

Electric folding wing mirrors

One-touch-down driver-side window

60:40 split rear seats

Reclining rear backrest

2020 Creta SX(O) Features