2020 Hyundai Creta To Get 14 Variants, 8 Colour – Variant Wise Features Here

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta will launch on March 17 and will share its platform and engine option with the hot-selling Kia Seltos, In all, it will have 14 variants and 8 colour options
The next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta is only days away from its launch and should become one of the most important products for the carmaker this year. As is already quite well known, it will be sold with the same engine options as the Kia Seltos. Now, GaadiWaadi Dot Com has learnt that the new model will be available in a total of 14 variants and 8 colour options. It may be noted here that bookings for the new SUV have been underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be available in 5 trims – E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). For the petrol engine variant, the Creta will be available with 1.5 naturally aspirated engine with manual transmission in the EX and S variants, while it will be sold with 1.5-litre manual and automatic options along with 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with the automatic option in the SX trim. The SX(O) trim will be available only with 1.5-litre-automatic and 1.4-litre-automatic combo.
For the diesel variants, which are powered by the 1.5-litre diesel motor, the E, EX and S grades are available only with a manual transmission. The SX and SX(O) options, however, will be available with both manual and automatic options. This will lead to a total of 14 variants in which the new model will be sold.
Other than the trim distribution, we have also got to know about the colour options in which the new car will be sold. The paint options for the new SUV include 8 choices, viz. Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest, Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry Out of these, Deep Forest will be available only in the Turbo variants, while the Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry options are new additions to the colour palette previously available on the SUV.
Like we have already said before, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos. Even the engine options will be the same and will include – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. The base petrol motor will output 115 PS and 144 Nm, while the diesel motor will offer 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo-petrol option will offer 140 PS and 242 Nm.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta looks all set to build on the success achieved by the outgoing model. It will rival not just the Kia Seltos but even models like the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500. Prices are likely to keep a tad below those of the Seltos, which, for reference, is sold in the Rs 9.89 – 17.34 Lakh range.
Here is the variant wise feature details:
2020 Creta Base Version (E Variant) Features
- Dual airbags
- ABS, EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- High-speed alert system
- Front occupant seatbelt reminder
- Speed-sensing door locks
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Projector headlamp
- Dual-tone bumper
- Black radiator grille
- Front and rear skid plate
- LED tail-lamps
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
- Silver B- and C-pillar garnish
- 3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display
- Grey and black interior colour scheme
- D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- 12V power outlet
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Cooled glove box
- Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’
- Rear air conditioner vents
- Remote central locking
- All-four power windows
- Power adjustable wing mirrors
- Lane change indicator
- Gear-shift indicator (MT only)
2020 Creta EX Variant (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features
- Shark-fin antenna
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger
- Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition
- Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters
- Steering mounted audio and calling controls
2020 Creta S (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features
- 16-inch styled steel wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Silver roof rails
- Glossy chrome front grille
- Full cloth seat fabric
- Metal finish on inside door handles
- Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)
- Rear USB charger
- Rear parking camera
- Driver rearview monitor
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Rear wiper with washer
- Auto light control
- Rear side-window manual curtains
2020 Creta SX Features
- 17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels
- ESC, VSM, HAC
- Rear disc brakes
- Chrome outside door handles
- Puddle lamps
- LED DRLs
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Ambient lighting
- Rear armrest with cup holder
- Adjustable rear-seat headrests
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED map and reading lamps
- Wireless charger
- Electric folding wing mirrors
- One-touch-down driver-side window
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Reclining rear backrest
2020 Creta SX(O) Features
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Six airbags
- 7.0-inch instrument cluster
- 8-speaker Bose premium sound system
- Remote engine start-stop
- Front ventilated seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold function