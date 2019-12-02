2020 Hyundai Creta Spotted In India, Launch Expected In February

The India-bound 2020 Hyundai Creta will launch in around the advent of the next financial year, it will share its platform and engine options with the highly popular Kia Seltos

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean car giant, has been very regular with product upgrades and model changes. In recent times, the carmaker has launched the new-gen i10 (Nios), Venue compact SUV, Elantra facelift and Kona Electric SUV in the Indian market.

However, the company’s new model onslaught is far from over and the manufacturer is now preparing to go out all guns blazing with the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta. The 2020 Hyundai Creta will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and ahead of its local unveiling, the company has already commenced the road trials of the new model.

Recently, we spotted a camouflaged unit of the next-gen Creta undergoing night-time testing in mild rains. The new generation 2020 Hyundai Creta is already on sale in China, where it went on sale recently in a price range of 10.58-13.68 million yuan. What’s interesting here is that the price of the new model in the Chinese market is 4,000 yuan lower than that of the earlier version.

Given the various price increments the current-gen Creta has witnessed over the last few years, the company might be tempted to use a similar pricing strategy even in the local market. This will also enable the carmaker to give the Kia Seltos a tough time. The 2020 Hyundai Creta features a much more modern look than the outgoing model.

Its front-end is characterized by a bolder version of the company’s signature cascading grille which is somewhat similar to that of the latest Tucson. Also, the front-fascia comes with multi-tier lighting elements that comprise LED DRLs at the top, main lamps at a middle position and foglamps at the lower-most position.

In the side profile, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks a fair bit like the current model. However, the sheet metal features crispier creases, while the greenhouse would continue to remind you of the current version. The rear is also all-new and comes with stylish split-type tail lamps with black trim and a light strip connecting the two lighting elements together. Overall, the new model looks bolder and more modern than the current version.

On the inside, the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta seems to feature a much more stylish setup than the interior of the current model. Also, the cabin of the new car also comes with a higher number of features. The talking point of the dashboard will have to be a large-size 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other features that the new model is likely to offer include an ambient lighting system, 360° camera system that can project the image of one side of the car on the central control screen, wireless smartphone charger, electric sunroof, ambient lighting setup, dual-zone climate control and more. In Chine, the new Creta even offers front collision warning brake, LDWS lane departure warning and LKA lane-keeping assist but these features are likely to be unavailable in the local market.

Like we said, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will share its platform and engine options with the Kia Seltos. The sharing of architecture should ensure a good balance between ride and handling, while the usage of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors of the Seltos will help the company comply with the BSVI emission standards.

Even the transmission options are likely to be carried over from the Seltos, which means the new model would get a 6-speed manual transmission for both the units, along with an optional CVT for petrol and an optional 6-speed torque-converter automatic for the diesel. However, in all likelihood, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor of the Seltos won’t be carried over to the Creta.