2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Crossed 14,000 Mark, 50% For Diesel

2020 Hyundai Creta launches later today in India and it boasts new technologies, redesigned exterior and heavily upgraded interior

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will finally go on sale today in India and it will play a significant role in upping the ante in the mid-size SUV segment currently ruled by Kia Seltos. Just hours before its launch, the company announced that bookings numbers of new Creta crossed 14,000 mark with over 50% for diesel version. The 2020 Hyundai Creta will more likely have a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, while the top-spec variant will likely cost around Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen five-seater will be retailed in three powertrain choices: a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated MPi petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo GDi petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol kicks out 115 PS and 142 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The more powerful turbo petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm.

With wide engine choices, Hyundai is expected to cover a large band of customers with its new Creta and we will have to wait and see how it pans out in the sales charts in the coming months. Within ten days of official bookings commenced, the 2020 Creta gained more than 10,000 reservations across the country.

New Creta 1.5 Petrol Expected Prices EX MT 9.99 Lakh S MT 11.3 Lakh SX MT 13.09 Lakh SX AT 13.99 Lakh SX(O) AT 14.79 Lakh New Creta 1.4 Petrol Expected Prices SX 7DCT 15.79 Lakh SX (O) 7DCT 16.49 Lakh New Creta 1.5 Diesel Expected Prices E MT 9.99 Lakh EX MT 11.19 Lakh S MT 12.49 Lakh SX MT 13.90 Lakh SX(O) MT 15.19 Lakh SX AT 15.39 Lakh SX (O) AT 16.49 Lakh

The diesel engine will be sold in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) grades. The base petrol engine misses out on the E trim and the turbo petrol is available only in the SX and SX(O) trims. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will be retailed with two transmission options – six-speed manual and CVT.

Even the 1.5-litre diesel motor can be purchased with both manual and automatic options, with the choices being that of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. The turbo petrol motor will be exclusively available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission option.

The second generation of the Hyundai Creta is based on the ix25 SUV sold in China. The exterior is similar but the interior of the Indian model has a exclusive look, with a large-screen conventional touchscreen infotainment unit replacing the portrait oriented system in the China-spec model.

The new Hyundai Creta will be sold in the following colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry, Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone.