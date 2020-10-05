2020 Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike And New Entry-Level Variant

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has received yet another price hike, but now, an entry-level base trim has been added for the petrol model

Earlier this year, in March 2020, Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in India. The SUV has already become the best-selling vehicle in its segment, outpacing all its rivals, and even its own cousin, the Kia Seltos. Hyundai had priced the new Creta very competitively, which helped attract a lot of customers. Now, the South Korean car giant has updated the price list, and added a new entry-level variant in the lineup.

Hyundai India has added a new base trim for the petrol Creta, thereby decreasing the entry price for the SUV. As for the rest of the trim levels, their prices have also been updated. The vehicle is available in three engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

The 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine can generate 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque, and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT (or iVT, as Hyundai calls it). It is now available in a new ‘E’ trim as well, which is the new base variant. It is priced at Rs. 9.81 lakh, which is a little more than Rs. 17,000 cheaper than the previous base model (EX). The rest of the range has become slightly more expensive than before.

The 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine develops 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, which comes paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The price of the base ‘E’ trim remains unchanged, but the rest of the trim levels have received a price hike of almost Rs. 12,000.

Hyundai Creta 1.5L Petrol Price list Trim level New Price Old Price E Rs. 9,81,890 – EX Rs. 10,60,900 Rs. 9,99,000 S Rs. 11,83,900 Rs. 11,72,000 SX Rs. 13,57,900 Rs. 13,46,000 SX iVT Rs. 15,05,900 Rs. 14,94,000 SX (O) iVT Rs. 16,26,900 Rs. 16,15,000

Lastly, we have the 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 engine, which belts out 140 PS and 242 Nm. There is only one transmission option available here – a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (with paddle shifters) – unlike its Kia cousin. A manual gearbox isn’t offered on the turbo-petrol variant of the Creta. The prices have gone up by almost Rs. 12,000 here as well.

Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo-Petrol Price list Trim level New Price Old Price SX DCT Rs. 16,27,900 Rs. 16,16,000 SX (O) DCT Rs. 17,31,900 Rs. 17,20,000

The 2020 Hyundai Creta competes against the Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and of course, the Kia Seltos. Next year, Ford is also expected to introduce its contender in this market space, which will be based on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500.