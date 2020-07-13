2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 – What’s New On The Updated Model?

Apart from adherence to stricter emission norms, the recently launched BS6 Honda X-Blade sports a few more changes over the BS4 model

Honda X-Blade BS6 was recently launched in the Indian market. Positioned as a sporty commuter motorcycle, the X-Blade offers a good blend of comfort and performance. Compared to the previous version, i.e., the BS4 model, there are a few changes in the new BS6 model. Here, we shall list everything that is new on the 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 model.

1. Fuel-Injection

The biggest change is the addition of fuel injection to the 162.7cc air-cooled engine. The motor now produces a maximum power of 13.8 PS (at 8,000 rpm) and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm (at 5,500 rpm). In comparison, the BS4 engine used to generate 13.9 PS (at 8,500 rpm) and 14.9 Nm (at 6,000 rpm). The transmission is the same 5-speed sequential unit as before.

2. Engine Kill Switch

The Honda X-Blade BS6 also offers an engine start/stop switch in its latest iteration. This adds to its already-impressive list of features, which includes a hazard switch, fully digital instrument cluster. The latter also gets a gear position indicator, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge and service due warning, along with the mandatory tell-tale lights.

3. Optional Rear Disc brake

The previous X-Blade was only available with a 276mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear. With the BS6 version, you can also opt for a 220mm rear disc brake if you wish. A single-channel Anti-lock Braking System is offered as standard.

4. Minor Design Updates

The design is the X-Blade remains mostly unchanged with the jump from BS4 to BS6 compliance. It features the same headlamp unit, blacked-out visor, and sharp-looking tank extensions as before. That said, the newer model gets updated graphics on its body. Also, the tank extensions are now body-coloured instead of black. Other than that, belly pan is a little smaller than before.

5. Increase in Price

With the BS6 update, the price of the Honda X-Blade has seen a marginal increase. The standard (rear drum brake) variant is priced at Rs. 1.06 lakh, while the dual-disc version retails for Rs. 1.1 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi).