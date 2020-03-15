2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Petrol Version Specs Leaked

2020 Honda WR-V will go on sale later this month and its bookings have already commenced across showrooms present in the country

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch the new generation City in the domestic market while the facelifted WR-V has already been confirmed to debut later this month. Hot on the heels, the updated sub-four-metre crossover’s details have been leaked online giving us all the necessary information we need to know about the product.

The Japanese manufacturer appears to offer the 2020 WR-V only in SV and VX variants and the bookings are already underway for an initial refundable token of Rs. 21,000 across all authorised dealerships present in the country. Since it is just a mid-life update, Honda has not made any dimensional changes as it continues to measure 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,601 mm in height.

It has a wheelbase length of 2,555 mm and the gross vehicle weight stands at 1,481 kilograms. According to the leaked document, the WR-V will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine updated to meet BSVI emission standards. The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Honda has long been anticipated to introduce a CVT in the WR-V but the leaked document suggests that it does not appear to be the case in the facelift. The brand does not look to be offering a diesel engine with the WR-V, at least at the time of the launch.

If introduced in the near future, it could be mated only to a six-speed manual transmission. Honda has applied design updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing WR-V that has been in the business for three years. On the outside, the 2020 Honda WR-V gains revised front grille with horizontal slats, and more prominent chromed grille.

Other changes include the presence of LED projector headlamps, subtle rear updates among other changes. The interior could gain added equipment to spice up the proceedings.