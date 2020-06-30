2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Launching On 2nd July, Officially Announced

After being absent from the market for a while now, the Honda WR-V is slated to return early next month with BSVI powerplants and minor cosmetic enhancements

Based on the Jazz, the Honda WR-V has seen more demand than its donor sibling. What this simply means is that the WR-V is an important product for the carmaker to tap sales in the B2-segment of the market. Strangely enough, the pseudo-crossover has been absent from the market since April the carmaker is yet to roll out an updated model with BSVI-compliant powerplants.

However, now, it looks like the wait is about to get over as Honda Cars India has revealed its plans to finally launch the updated Honda WR-V on July 2. This revelation comes from a teaser video hosted on the company’s official Facebook page. Authorized Honda dealerships across the nation have already started registering bookings of the new model for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Of course, the biggest update that the Honda WR-V will carry will be its BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engine options. However, apart from the new powerplants, the crossover will even feature minor cosmetic enhancements to spruce up the look of the 3-year-old vehicle.



The front fascia will feature an updated grille with horizontal slats, which makes the car look a tad bolder. Even the headlamps have been updated and now carry LED projector units and LED DRLs. All this makes the façade more attractive. The side profile will stay unchanged but the rear-end will get C-shaped taillamps with new LED elements.

Inside, things will remain largely untouched. Spy media reveals that the cabin will stay identical to the one of the earlier version, which means the top-end trim will have features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, rear parking sensors with camera, auto aircon, push-button start-stop with passive keyless entry, cruise control and electric sunroof.

The two BSVI-compliant engine options will be updated versions of the BSIV powerplants available on the earlier car. The diesel motor will continue to displace 1.5-litre and output 100 PS-200 Nm. The petrol mill will be a 1.2-litre unit that will offer 90 PS and 110 Nm. While the diesel motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol engine will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT as optional.