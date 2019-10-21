2020 Honda Jazz gets several visual updates with increased dimensions alongside interior revisions and added features

The next generation Honda Jazz has been in the news for several months ever since its spy shots emerged on the internet. Scheduled to make global premiere at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show that will open on October 23, the 2020 Honda Jazz has now been leaked online giving us all the necessary information about the crossover-styled hatchback.

Just as many others models within Honda’s international portfolio, the 2020 Jazz will be offered in the performance-spec Type R variant. The leaked images indicate a slew of exterior changes that could go down well for a specific set of audience. The 2020 Honda Jazz Type-R adorns a matured styling just as the standard model especially on the outside.

It comes with redesigned front and rear bumpers, an upright face with decent-looking front grille, front bumper with wider and lower central air intake among other changes. The fourth-generation Honda Jazz has become more of an MPV than a hatchback with the pillar design, especially at the back. Additionally, the interior will also get its share of updates and technological advancements.

It gains a larger touchscreen infotainment system positioned on top of the centre console while the instrumentation will be all-digital. The physical buttons have been improved alongside bettered quality of materials used while the bigger proportions will ensure more space for the occupants. As for the powertrain, the 2020 Honda Jazz or Fit will be offered in a variety of engine options.

On top of that, a plug-in hybrid variant is also more likely and it could be shared with the India-bound next-generation Honda City. The powertrain choices could include 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol topping the range.

Considering the underwhelming sales of the Jazz in the Indian market in recent times, it is yet unknown whether the fourth-generation global model will make its way into the domestic showrooms or not.

Image Source: Webcartop.jp