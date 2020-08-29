2020 Honda Jazz Facelift – Top 5 Changes Explained

Check out our list of the top five changes on the new Honda Jazz facelift (BS6 model), including the styling, equipment, and powertrain

Honda has recently launched the new BS6-compliant Jazz hatchback in the Indian market, priced from Rs. 7.5 lakh to Rs. 9.75 lakh. Unlike the international model (Honda Fit), which gets a generation change, the India-spec model only gets a minor facelift. That said, the updated Jazz gets a few impressive changes over the BS4 version.

Listed below are the top five changes that the new 2020 Honda Jazz facelift gets over the previous model, ranging from its design to the new features it has on offer.

1. Updated Styling

The most obvious change on the Honda Jazz facelift is the revised styling. The updated car features a redesigned front bumper, new chrome embellishments on the front grille, and a restyled rear bumper. The car also gets LED lights all-around, including the headlamps, fog lamps, and also the taillights. The rest of the design, however, remains similar to the BS4 model, with the same lines and creases on the bodywork as before.

2. One-Touch Sunroof

The biggest addition to the BS6 Honda Jazz is the new power-operated sunroof. This feature is exclusive to the Honda hatchback in this segment, as none of its competitors offer a sunroof at the moment. This makes the Jazz feel extremely premium, and is sure to attract a lot of buyers.

3. Cruise Control Is Standard

Previously, Honda did not offer cruise control on the petrol-manual variants of the Jazz. Now though, this feature will be offered on all the trims as standard, which enhances the convenience factor of the car. Additionally, the Jazz will also have steering-mounted controls for the cruise control (and for audio as well).

4. No Diesel Engine

Sadly, Honda has also decided to discontinue the 1.5-litre ‘i-DTEC’ turbo-diesel engine on the facelifted Jazz. Now, the hatchback will only be available with the 1.2-litre ‘i-VTEC’ engine, which generates 90 PS and 110 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It offers fuel efficiency of 16.6 kmpl in the manual models and 17.1 kmpl when paired with CVT.

5. CVT Available On All Trims

Honda has also decided to offer a CVT option on all trims, which is great for city commuters. This system will be a 7-step CVT, with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The other transmission option is a 5-speed manual gearbox. The price for the automatic variants ranges from Rs. 8.5 lakh to 9.75 lakh, and manual trims are priced from Rs. 7.5 lakh to Rs. 8.75 lakh.