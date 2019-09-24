2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Launched At Rs. 10 Lakh

Honda has launched the much-anticipated 2020 Africa Twin. It’s smaller in size, yet more powerful than its predecessor

When rumours started doing the rounds about a new CRF1100L earlier this year, it was certain that there will be a bigger, powerful engine. But one of the major concerns that a bigger engine would result in, was the increase in weight.

However, Honda has proved us wrong yet again with the launch of the 2020 CRF1100L. It is lighter than the model it replaces, thanks to its lighter gearbox. The entry-level CRF weighs a mere 498 lb while the DCT model has a weight of 520 lb.

The biggest talking point of the new Africa Twin is the new 1084cc parallel-twin engine, which has increased in displacement and also receives a design upgrade. The other changes include new aluminium cylinder sleeves, redesigned cylinder heads, reviewed valve timing and more. The new ECU settings optimize the direct injection in the reshaped twin-spark combustion chambers.

The engine now makes 102PS of power, which is 7PS more than the outgoing model, along with 104Nm of torque. Honda has also designed a new muffler for the CRF which is equipped with a variable Exhaust Control Valve (ECV) to increase the power, while also reducing emissions.

The 2020 Africa Twin gets six driving modes: tour, urban, gravel, off-road along with two customizable settings. The input and the braking power can be altered with these modes according to one’s requirements. Visually, the changes are minor. It gets a new headlamp design upfront and a increase in the nose height. A new skidplate is also seen covering the exhaust pipe.

The saddle height can now be set to as low as 33.4 inches, and can be increased up to a maximum of 35.2 inches, compared to the earlier standard 34.3. Honda has been generous about the tech on offer on the new CRF too. It gets cruise control as standard, a new 6.5-inch TFT display integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto turn-signal cancel, a USB port, wheelie control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

With better performance and the technology on offer, a price hike is inevitable. The new CRF110L is $800 costlier than the model it replaces, with a starting price of $14,399 for the entry-level variant.