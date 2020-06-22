2020 Honda City Vs Verna, Rapid, Ciaz, Yaris – Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Fuel efficiency has always been a key aspect of the car buying process, and manufacturers are not just making cleaner powertrains than before, the economical outlook is also kept in mind

With the recent revelation of the upcoming new-gen Honda City, the C-sedan segment is soon going to be back with full force – now that all the cars in this space have been upgraded to be cleaner than before. While some cars have lost their powertrains, others have gained new motors during this transition from BS4 to BS6 norms.

Today we bring to you a list of all the BS6-compliant C-segment sedans currently on offer in the country, with their engine specifications, as well as their mileage figures. Take a read to know more these cars –

1. 2020 Honda City

Honda Cars India recently revealed the new-gen City, and the car comes equipped with a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 121 PS of maximum power, along with 145 Nm of peak torque. When mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the said engine returns an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl, while the mileage rises up to 18.4 kmpl when had with the CVT automatic gearbox.

Also on offer with the new-gen City is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder oil burner, which is rated at 100 PS/200 Nm, and comes linked to a 6-speed MT as standard. The fuel efficiency of the said motor is rated at 24.1 kmpl.

2. Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna recently received a mid-life refresh, which brought along three new BS6-compliant powertrains to the table, including 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines borrowed from the 2020 Creta, as well as a 1.0-litre three-pot turbocharged petrol motor taken from the Venue.

The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine is rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT auto transmission, while the 1.0-litre T-GDi engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT auto as standard. The former has an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 17.7 kmpl (MT) and 18.45 kmpl (IVT), whereas the latter returns an FE of 19.2 kmpl.

Apart from the upcoming new-gen Honda City, the Hyundai Verna is currently the only other car in this segment to be offered with a diesel powertrain. The 1.5-litre unit makes 115 PS power, 250 Nm torque and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed auto gearbox. The average fuel efficiency of this specific motor is rated at 25 kmpl (manual) and 21.3 kmpl (auto), making Verna the most fuel efficient car in the segment.

3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz lost its 1.3-litre DDiS diesel powertrain in the BS4 to BS6 transition, and is now left with a sole BS6 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that comes with Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech. The engine puts out 105 PS & 138 Nm, and comes coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter auto.

The said powertrain returns an ARAI claimed mileage of 20.65 when had with a manual gearbox, while the petrol-auto combo returns an average fuel efficiency of 20.04 kmpl. These figures make Maruti Suzuki Ciaz the most economical C-segment petrol-powered sedan in the country.

Petrol Model Engine Mileage Honda City 1.5L | 121 PS | 145 Nm 17.8 kmpl (MT)/

18.4 kmpl (AT) Hyundai Verna 1.5L | 115 PS | 144 Nm 17.7 kmpl (MT)/

18.45 kmpl (AT) Hyundai Verna (Turbo) 1.0L | 120 PS | 172 Nm 19.2 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm 20.65 kmpl (MT)/

20.04 kmpl (AT) Skoda Rapid 1.0L | 110 PS | 175 Nm 18.97 kmpl Volkswagen Vento 1.0L | 110 PS | 175 Nm 17.69 kmpl Toyota Yaris 1.5L | 107 PS | 140 Nm 17.18 kmpl (MT)/

18.10 kmpl (AT)

Diesel Model Engine Mileage Honda City 1.5L | 100 PS | 200 Nm 24.1 kmpl Hyundai Verna 1.5L | 115 PS | 250 Nm 25 kmpl (MT)/

21.3 kmpl (AT)

4. Skoda Rapid

Skoda recently launched the BS6-compliant Rapid in the Indian market, and the car gets an all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that belts out 110 PS of max power and 175 Nm of peak torque. For now, the Rapid is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a 6-speed automatic transmission will be introduced later.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 18.97 kmpl, while figures for the automatic will be revealed once it is launched.

5. Volkswagen Vento

Just like the Skoda Rapid, the VW Vento also received the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine rated at 110 PS/175 Nm, coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen will also be introducing an optional 6-speed auto gearbox for the sedan soon. For now, the Vento petrol-manual has an ARAI claimed FE of 17.69 kmpl.

6. Toyota Yaris

Since its inception, the Yaris has been offered with a sole 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 107 PS power and 140 Nm torque, and the car was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms late last year. The car continues to be offered with a 6-speed MT, or a 7-speed CVT auto gearbox.

The Yaris returns a mileage of 17.18 kmpl when had with the manual transmission, and 18.10 kmpl when had with the automatic gearbox.