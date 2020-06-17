2020 Honda City Engine, Mileage & Feature Details Officially Revealed

2020 Honda City gets several cosmetic upgrades all around along with addition of new features and technologies

Honda Cars India has today unveiled official details of the new generation City in the domestic market ahead of its launch next month. The highly anticipated model is the popular nameplate for Honda within India and it had been spied testing several times over the last few months fuelling the expectations. It will be sold in three variants namely V, VX, and ZX and all three of them will get CVT automatic transmission as an option.

The new-gen Honda City measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in with and stands 1,489 mm in height, which makes it 109 mm longer, 53 wider and 6 mm shorter than the outgoing model. The wheelbase length remains identical to the outgoing model at 2,600 mm while the gross vehicle weight has gone up by about 65 kilograms and it will be interesting to see its imapct on the handling characteristics.

The fifth generation Honda City made its world premiere in Thailand in November 2019 and it resembles the India-spec model in terms of design making it more spacious than its predecessor. The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach courtesy of the new and more appealing front grille, sharper LED headlamps with sportier LED Daytime Running Lights, and new bumper section with redesigned fog lamps.

2020 Honda City Dimensions Units in mm Length 4,549 mm Width 1,748 mm Height 1,489 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm

While the overall silhouette of the C-segment sedan remains identical, the side profile gets sibtle changes including the addition of new alloy wheels. The rear comprises of sleeker LED taillamps, new sculpted trunk lid, as well as newly designed bumper with vertically positioned reflectors. As for the powertrain, the 2020 Honda City comes with BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines.

The five-seater is powered by the existing 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine updated to meet BSVI compliance. It is good enough to generate 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. It will be paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission having claimed mileage of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively. The diesel unit, on the other hand, is the same 1.5-litre i-DTEC pumping out 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm and is mated to a six-speed MT capable of 24.1 kmpl fuel economy.

S.No 2020 Honda City Engine & Specs Units 1. Engine 1.5L petrol/1.5 L diesel 2. Power 121 PS/100 PS 3. Torque 145 Nm/200 Nm 4. Transmission 6 MT or CVT/ 6 MT 5. Mileage 17.8 kmpl, 18.4 kmpl/24.1 kmpl

Some of the key techs include Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, four airbags, cruise control, large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa, automatic climate control, sunroof, LED headlamps, parking camera, digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats, connected features like remote engine start/stop and pre-cooling, etc.