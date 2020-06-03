2020 Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 Launched At Rs. 62,729

Honda CD 110 Dream, the bare-basic commuter motorcycle from HMSI, has finally been launched in a BSVI format with an updated, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has finally launched the BSVI version of the CD 110 Dream commuter motorcycle. The new motorcycle is priced at Rs 62,729 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad, Gujarat). As always, the CD 110 Dream is the most affordable motorcycle in the motorcycle manufacturer’s lineup. It’s available in two trim levels, namely Standard and Deluxe.

The Honda CD 110 Dream gets its juice from an updated 110cc HET single-cylinder engine that is now compliant with the BSVI emission norms and benefits from fuel injection. The motor also enjoys eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology. Also, the company claims that its patented ACG starter motor guarantees silent, jolt-free start while the numerous eco-friendly technology ensures a high mileage.

The 2020 Honda CD 110 Dream now comes with a DC headlamp and the added convenience of an engine start/stop switch, an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch. Moreover, the motorcycle also comes with new graphics, chrome garnish on the end-can, silver-finished alloy wheels and body-coloured mirror.

This is not all as the 2020 Honda CD 110 Dream also comes equipped with rear HET tyre (low rolling resistance tyre). The new tyre is made up of an advanced rubber compound technology that is capable of reducing frictional loss that results in better mileage while ensuring a high road grip.

The 2020 Honda CD 110 Dream comes with four colour options for the Standard trim, namely Black with Red Graphics, Black with Grey Graphics, Black with blue Graphics and Black with Cabin Gold graphics. The Deluxe variant also gets four colour options in the form of Black, Geny Grey metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic.

Speaking on the introduction of the new motorcycle, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said,”The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS 6 offers Honda’s superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage,”.