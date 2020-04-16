2020 Honda CBF190X Goes On Sale In China

The new dual-sport 2020 Honda CBF190X has gone on sale in China at a price point of CNY 16,380 (Rs 1.76 lakh), the new motorcycle offers additional ground clearance

The new 2020 version of the Honda CBF190X recently went on sale in the Chinese motorcycle market. The dual-sports motorcycle comes with a set of minor updates that make it more appealing than before. The new model costs CNY 16,390, which converts into approx. Rs 1.76 lakh in the Indian currency.

The Honda CBF190X made its debut way back in 2016 at the 14th China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. The motorcycle is a product of Honda-Sundiro joint venture that also manufactures some other sub-200cc motorcycles like the CBF190TR and CBF190R.

Highlights of the Honda CBF190X include stylish V-shaped LED headlamps, a pretty large front windscreen, 12-litre fuel tank, metal bash plate and gold-plated USDs. Furthermore, the MY2020 update brings in new decals along with a new brand insignia of the Honda-Sundiro JV. Also, the LCD digital instrument console now comes with a gear position indicator.

Also, the underbelly exhaust of the previous version has made way for a side-mounted unit in the 2020 Honda CBF190X. This leads to a slight change in the aesthetics of the motorcycle along with improving its ground clearance to 150 mm. Other than this, even the diameter of the tubular-type handlebar has been reduced for easier handling and higher riding comfort.

The 2020 Honda CBF190X is suspended by USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking force is courtesy disc brakes on both the wheels. The motorcycle also gets a single-channel ABS. The motorcycle gets its juice from a 184.4 cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine that is an air-cooled unit benefitting from the company’s fifth generation of PGM-FI electronic fuel injection technology.

This ensures a good balance between outright performance and fuel efficiency. The motro goes on to produce a maximum power of 16.8PS and a peak torque of 16.3Nm. The new model is available in 5 colours, including Pearl Black, Glow Color White, Fluorescent Red, Jazz Gray and White/Red/Blue Tri-colour.