2020 Honda Activa 125 Fi BS6 Deliveries Begun In India

2020 Honda Activa 125 Fi BS6 deliveries have commenced in India and the scooter is offered in three variants

Last month, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited introduced its first-ever BSVI compliant two-wheeler in the domestic market as the Activa 125 gained several updates. In less than three weeks of its market debut, the Japanese manufacturer has commenced the deliveries of the new Activa 125 across the country.

The first units have been delivered to the customers in Delhi and they carry Heavy Grey Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic colour schemes. The new Activa 125 is offered in a total of three variants: Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. The base Standard costs Rs. 67,490 while the Alloy variant is priced at Rs. 70,990 and the Deluxe at Rs. 74,490.

Due to the updates involved, the Standard variant costs nearly Rs. 2,500 in addition to the top-spec disc brake model of the older model (all prices, ex-showroom). While it does sound costlier, things will even out when its rivals in the 125 cc segment get upgraded to the stringent emission norms coming into effect from April 2020 onwards.

The Activa 125 BSVI is also sold in Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic and Pearl Precious White paint jobs as well. It derives power from a 124 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant engine which is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 8.1 horsepower at 6,500 rpm.

It is 0.42 horsepower lesser than the BSIV powertrain but the carburetted system is ditched in favour of fuel injection this time around. Additionally, to make the buying choice more attractive to customers, Honda is selling the new Activa 125 BSVI with a standard warranty of three years and it can be doubled up via an option.

Honda said during the developmental stages of the new Activa 125 Fi, about 26 patents were filed. The highlighting features in the scooter are analogue/digital instrumentation, noiseless starter, idle start/stop technology, front glove box, external fuel filler cap, sharper headlamp, redesigned front apron, chrome trim on the sides and so on.