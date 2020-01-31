2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 2.0L Diesel With 10-Speed AT Launch Soon

2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 version will likely get an all-new 2.0-litre 170 hp producing diesel engine with a ten-speed automatic transmission

Reports indicate that bookings for the BSVI version of the Endeavour with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission have begun for an initial token of Rs. 50,000 or Rs. 1 lakh in several dealerships and an official launch can be expected sooner rather than later with deliveries possibly commencing in March 2020.

Carmakers have been discontinuing engines mainly powered by diesel fuel ahead of the BSVI emission standards coming into effect from April 2020 as the costs involved in the upgrades will result in higher price tags. Ford recently launched the BSVI EcoSport with prices starting from Rs. 8.04 lakh. It saw the discontinuation of the 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine as the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel mills have been carried forward.

In case of the Endeavour, the existing 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engines will likely be shown the exit doors. The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel will develop a maximum power output of 170 horsepower at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. Compared to the 3.2-litre diesel, the power and torque figures are lower by 30 horsepower and 50 Nm respectively.

But, it is more powerful than the outgoing 2.2-litre diesel unit. The powertrain will be paired with a new ten-speed automatic transmission and it stands in place of the six-speed automatic unit. The gearbox will be a unique feature for the BSVI Endeavour as no other SUV in the segment has it but the price increase coming along with the BSVI transition will have to be keenly watched and do not expect it to be marginal.

It comes equipped with Progressive Range Selection technology helping in driver locking the gears and the transmission won’t shift up when engaged and it should aid in off-roading. The 2020 Ford Endeavour may also get mild exterior updates despite receiving a facelift less than a year ago.

The interior will also likely gain new features and technologies. The full-size SUV will continue to compete against Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X, Honda CR-V and Skoda Kodiaq.