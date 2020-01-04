2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Fi BS6 Model About To Launch In India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI will be sold with some new decals and updated paint schemes, which should help freshen up a motorcycle that was first launched way back in 2012

Trust Bajaj Auto Ltd to be regular with updating its motorcycles. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200, which was first launched as the Pulsar NS200 way back in 2012 has already gone through several updates along with being rechristened slightly differently. Next, the motorcycle is about to receive another round of updates as the new model is expected to soon launch as the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI BS6 model.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI ABS will be sold with white/silver fuel tank and a gloss-black rear seat cowl, which is not surprising if you consider that the company seems to be habituated with experimenting with its colour palette. The colour options for the FI stickers will be – Neon Yellow, Neon Blue, and Neon Red. A matching pinstriping on the mag wheels will complement the decals. It may be noted that these are the same colour combinations that are available on the export-spec motorcycles.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI ABS was earlier expected to be launched during the last year’s Diwali season. However, as the same could not happen, the updated model is now likely to launch in the coming weeks, ahead of the new norms kicking on April 1 this year. In accordance with these regulations, the company will be updating the current motorcycle’s plant to achieve BS6-compliance before being plonked into the updated version.

Also, if you remember, the fuel-injection-equipped BS5 version of the company’s 200cc engine that powers the Pulsar RS200 is good for a maximum power of 24.5 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm. While the carburetted unit that powers the current NS200 offers 23.5 hp of maximum power and 18.3 Nm of peak torque. In both cases, the motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Therefore, for the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI ABS, it’s very probable that the motor would be tuned to match the power figure of the current RS200. What’s more, the same engine will even make it to the faired sibling, albeit, in a slightly retuned format. The 6-speed manual transmission of the current motorcycles is here to stay though.

It is being said that the introduction of the updated motor would make the new version costlier than the current model. It is speculated that the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI ABS will have an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.25 lakh.