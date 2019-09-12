2020 Honda City Spotted In India For The First Time, Debut At Auto Expo

The new-gen 2020 Honda City, which will feature a BS6-compliant engine, should launch in the country at the Auto Expo next year

The next-gen 2020 Honda City has finally reached the testing phase in India, with the car being recently spied for the first time ever. The new-gen City will likely debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and launch in the market soon thereafter. The next generation of the company’s hot-selling sedan was last spied in Thailand before the car came to our shores and commenced with the local road tests.

Numerous spy shots of the heavily camouflaged test mules of the 2020 Honda City suggest that the new model gets LED wrap-around headlamps, a chrome-infused front grille, sporty LED tail lamps and overall an edgy design.

Even on the inside, the 2020 Honda City will be far more modern and offer more space, especially to the rear passengers. The overall quality and fit-and-finish levels will be top-notch, while the highlight of the dashboard will be a touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Underpinning the 2020 Honda City will be an updated version of the current car’s platform. The new model will get its juice from a BS6-compliant set of engines. These will include a 1.5-litre IVTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre IDTEC diesel motor. The new model will mark the debut of the company’s mild-hybrid technology, which is something that is already seen on the Maruti Ciaz.

Moreover, both the models could be available with an optional CVT each. In its current state, the petrol motor for the current Honda City outputs a maximum power of 120 PS and a peak torque of 143 Nm, while the diesel engine offers 100 PS and 200 Nm. The motors come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission each, while the petrol engine is even available with a CVT.

The 2020 Honda City is likely to be showcased at the next Auto Expo, which will be held in the first-half of February next year. It will launch soon thereafter and should become quite a threat to the Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.