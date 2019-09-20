2019 TVS Ntorq Race Edition – 5 Things To Know

The 2019 TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition gets few cosmetic updates and is priced exactly Rs 3,000 more than the disc brake variant

Just a few days after the teaser was released TVS Motors has launched the Ntorq 125 Race Edition in India. The Race Edition gets few cosmetic updates to make it stand out from the standard variant.

Here are the 5 things that you should know about the newly launched scooter.

1. Cosmetic updates

The biggest change that you will notice in the Ntorq Race Edition is the full LED headlamp that replaced the stock halogen unit of the scooter. The scooter also features a signature LED DRLs in the shape of an alphabet ‘T’ integrated into the headlamp. Additionally, it also gets a Chequered flag graphic on the front apron and race edition emblem on the rear side panel of the scooter which according to TVS Motor’s highlights their racing pedigree.

2. New colour option

The Ntorq race edition gets a unique colour scheme. The body panels are painted in red, black and silver colour options which look different than the colour option that you usually find in the standard variant. The black plastic claddings near the footboard area are also painted in red in this scooter to add a sporty feel.

3. First In class feature

The Ntorq Race Edition gets a new hazard lamp function which is a segment-first feature. The Hazard lamp can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch positioned on the switchgear.

4. No mechanical change

The Ntorq Race Edition is still powered by the same 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled, SOHC engine. The unit is capable of producing about 9.4 PS of peak power at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The braking duties of the race edition model are taken care of by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The Ntorq race edition depends on the same telescopic suspension setup at the front and Gas-filled hydraulic type coil spring Shock absorber at the rear.

5. Price

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is priced at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes this newly launched variant exactly Rs 3,000 more expensive than the disc brake-equipped variant.