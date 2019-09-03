2019 Toyota Yaris Dual-Tone Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.65 Lakh

2019 Toyota Yaris Dual-Tone variant comes with as much as six new features while no mechanical changes have been made

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Yaris sedan in April 2018. Despite the good response received from customers initially, the C-segment model could not withstand its consistency and saw massive drop in volume sales. It must be noted that the sales figures of the Yaris declined to three digits in the last several months and only 51 units were retailed in July 2019.

The C-segment for sedans as a whole has seen decreased popularity due to the buyers’ affinity towards mid-size SUVs. In a bid to revive sales and capitalise on the positive buying sentiments exist during festive season generally, Toyota has today launched the dual-tone variant of the Yaris and it costs from Rs. 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for J optional MT.

As we exclusively revealed recently, the Yaris dual-tone gets a number of new features that made the sedan more attractive. The exterior comes with two-tone paint scheme as the roof is finished in black colour and it is complemented by the newly finished diamond-cut alloy wheels. They are topped off by the front and rear bumper spoiler.

New Features of the All-New Yaris

Dual-tone exterior

Glossy Black finish (Grille + OVRM)

Premium leatherette seat

Centre Console Box

Leather-wrapped steering wheel & gearshift knob

Diamond cut alloy wheels

As for the interior, the Toyota Yaris dual-tone model comes equipped with all-new leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, fabric seats, mood lighting, centre console box and automatic climate control. Some of the highlighting features that already exist in the Yaris are seven SRS airbags, seven-speed CVT transmission, roof-mounted air vents, rain-sensing wipers, 60:40 rear split seats, keyless smart entry, rear armrest with cup holder and eight-way adjustable powered driver seat.

Speaking on the launch of the improved Yaris, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said,

“We are happy that our Yaris customers have highly appreciated the value propositions the world -class sedan offers. Toyota Yaris is the first car to offer 7speed CVT option under 10 lakhs in the segment backed by Toyota’s legendary sales and service experience along with the benefits of our value added services (Extended Warranty, Finance, Insurance, Q Service, EM 60, Toyota Edge).

We are delighted to offer ‘The Happenin’ New Yaris’ that is completely in-line with the feedback we have received and customer expectations; to own a sedan which is ‘value for money’ without compromising on the style, safety and comfort. The new Yaris is built on the Toyota philosophy of QDR offering options of 3 or 7 airbags for customers to choose from based on individual needs and preferences while retaining their aspirations for more advanced features, safety, space, luxury, style and comfort. The low cost of ownership, low NVH levels, better rear comfort with Toyota’s unique sales and service efficiency makes the ownership experience of the new improved Yaris more desirable.

At Toyota, it has been our constant endeavour to set new benchmarks in customer delight. We truly understand and value the expectations of our consumers, to deliver ever-better cars. We would like to thank our valued customers for their continued trust and confidence in Toyota products and hope that the customers would appreciate the new Yaris for its improved features and varied options.”

The safety features present in the Yaris include front and rear parking sensors, follow-me-home headlamps, speed alert function, front seatbelt reminder, HHA (Hill Hold Assist), TC (Traction Control), cruise control, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) among others.

With no mechanical changes, the dual-tone Yaris is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm.

It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a seven-speed CVT auto as optional having 17.1 kmpl and 17.8 kmpl fuel economy respectively. The dual-tone Yaris J optional CVT is priced at Rs. 9.35 lakh while the V optional with the dual-tone paint scheme and diamond cut alloy wheels cost Rs. 11.97 lakh for MT and the CVT is quoted with Rs. 13.17 lakh (all prices, pan India).

The 2019 Toyota Yaris dual-tone variant can be booked across all authorised showrooms present in the country.