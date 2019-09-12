2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Special Edition Launched – Top 10 Changes

Tata Motors has introduced the Kraz Edition of Nexon to celebrate one lakh units sales of the compact SUV in just two years

Tata Motors, indigenous car maker from India, recently launched the Nexon Kraz special edition in the domestic market. The special edition was launched to commemorate the compact SUV reaching one lakh units in just around two years.

The Nexon Kraz (pronounced as craze), which was also introduced last year now gets better contrasting Tangerine colour highlights on the outside as well as inside and is launched in two versions, the Kraz manual version that is priced at Rs 7.57 lakh and and Kraz+ AMT priced at Rs 8.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Tata has implemented ten design changes to differentiate the Kraz from the regular model.

Here are the changes to the 2019 Tata Nexon Kraz in comparison to the standard Nexon –

Exterior

The body of the 2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition features black colour called Tromso with a sonic-silver roof finish. The ORVMs now get a Tangerine colour that adds to the contrast and adds a sporty touch. The Tangerine orange inserts are also visible on the grille and the wheels. At the tailgate is the ‘Kraz’ badging with the ‘Z’ letter finished in the contrast colour.

Interior

The interior of the 2019 Nexon Kraz Edition gets many contrasting elements like the Tangerine accents on the seat fabric and contrast tangerine-coloured seat-stitching. The same colour has been used in the grille inserts of the Piano black dashboard and there’s tangerine-coloured air–vent surrounds. The Piano Black finish has been carried forward to the door and steering wheel accents.

There’s no mechanical change to the Tata Nexon Kraz edition as it continues to get the same 1.2-litre turbo Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines. While the petrol unit is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 110 PS and 170 Nm, the diesel one produces 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the engines are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.

Tata Nexon is a five-star Global NCAP rated SUV and gets a best-in-class 209 mm ground clearance. Feature-wise, there are various drive modes like Eco, City and Sport, four-speaker Harman audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, and reverse parking sensors.