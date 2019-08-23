2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift India Launch Next Month

2019 Hyundai Elantra comes with a thoroughly updated exterior while the powertrain lineup is expected to remain the same with BSVI compliance

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been on a launch spree since late 2018 as the Santro nameplate was revived firstly and it was followed by the long-awaited entry into the compact SUV space via the Venue. The five-seater rose to fame in no time and was quickly accepted by the customers and the results were seen on the monthly sales charts.

The Venue broke the deadlock and knocked the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza off its perch in the July 2019 sales table. To see through the existing dismal market scenario and to bring in new customers, Hyundai introduced the third generation Grand i10 Nios a few days ago with a range of cosmetic and interior revisions.

Just as the Venue, the Grand i10 Nios has been priced aggressively against Maruti Suzuki Swift with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While it has all the ingredients to carry on the success of its predecessor, Hyundai is preparing to launch yet another model and it is nothing but the updated version of the Elantra.

The executive sedan space saw the re-entry of Honda Civic after more than six years of hiatus in early March 2019 and it became an instant hit by leaving the rest of its rivals in its wake. With more than 2,000 units in its very first month, the Civic sent shock waves to its competitors like the Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia.

To make a telling comeback, Hyundai is expected to launch the Elantra facelift next month and it has already been spied testing many times domestically. The 2019 Elantra will boast a redesigned front fascia comprising of triangular-shaped headlights with integrated LED DRLs, restyled bumpers, vertical fog lamp housing, sleeker and more prominent cascading front grille.

Other changes include a revised bonnet, new shape to the boot, newly designed alloy wheels and updated LED tail light cluster with new graphics. The cabin gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, updated multi-functional steering wheel, switchgear and other premium bits.

No performance changes are believed to be on the cards but the current 1.6-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines could be upgraded to meet BSVI emission regulations. Expect the prices of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra to hover around Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom).