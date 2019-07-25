2019 BMW 7-Series Launched In India From Rs. 1.22 Crore

2019 BMW 7-Series comes with an updated exterior and gets plug-in hybrid variant for the first time in India

BMW’s India division has today introduced the updated 7-Series alongside the all-new X7 in the domestic market. Offered in a total of six variants, the 2019 BMW 7-Series has a starting price of Rs. 1.22 crore for the 730Ld DPE, Rs. 1.32 crore for the 730Ld DPE Signature, Rs. 1.35 crore each for the 730Ld M Sport and 740Li DPE Signature, Rs. 1.65 crore for the 745Le xDrive and Rs. 2.43 crore for the range-topping M760Li xDrive (all prices, ex-showroom India).

The 2019 BMW 7-Series adorns notable design updates this time around. The kidney grille is 40 per cent larger compared to the previous version and is more imposing and upright to stand out from the crowd. The slimmed-down headlights come with LED lighting signature in a new design – similar to the latest 3-Series sedan.

The front bumper has become bolder than ever with wider air intakes while the tail lamps get new LED signature along with reworked exhausts complementing the sturdy stance. The M Sport variant of the 2019 BMW 7-Series features sportier bumpers and the V12-spec version gains more aggressive quad-exhaust with chrome tip.

The updated sedan comprises of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch control display in the middle, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bowers and Wilkins Diamond 3D surround sound option, full HD touchscreen for the rear entertainment and improved soundproofing besides a range of driver assistance and safety features.

It is worth noting that standard adaptive suspension and two-axle air suspension, Integral Active Steering, Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilization are also part of the new package. Globally, the BMW M760Li xDrive stays put with the V12 engine while the more powerful V8 produces 530 PS.

The 730d, 740d and 750d diesel trims have their power figures ranging between 265 PS and 400 PS. The plug-in hybrid 745e pushes out 394 PS and has an electric-only range of 58 kilometres. In India, the new 7-Series is powered by the regular 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engine developing 340 PS; 730d with 265 PS and 620 Nm.

The 745Le xDrive has made its way into the 7-Series lineup for the first time. It uses an in-line, six-cylinder petrol engine good enough for 286 PS and 450 Nm. The electric motor pumps out 111 PS and 265 Nm of peak torque. The combined output stands at 394 PS and 600 Nm of peak torque.

The top-of-the-range M760Li xDrive gets a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine churning out 585 PS and 850Nm of torque. Just as other variants, power is delivered to all the four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and the 0-100 kmph time stands at just 3.8 seconds.

2019 BMW 7-Series Images