2019 BMW 3-Series Launched In India At Rs. 41.40 Lakh

The new generation BMW 3-Series is based on the lighter CLAR platform and gets evolutionary cosmetic updates

The seventh generation BMW 3-Series has finally been launched in the country with prices starting from Rs. 41.40 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the heavyweights in the entry-level luxury sedan space such as Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 Jaguar XE and Volvo S60. The all-new model carries on the success of its predecessor with a range of mechanical changes.

The 2019 BMW 3-Series g20 is underpinned by the flexible CLAR architecture and it made its world premiere at the 2018 Paris International Motor Show. Complementing the new platform is the raft of exterior updates and cabin revisions. The presence of the modular CLAR with aluminium construction enables the new-gen 3-Series to become 76 mm longer, 16 mm wider and 1 mm taller than the outgoing model that received tremendous attention in India.

It measures length of 4,709 mm, width of 1,827 mm, height of 1,442 mm and a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. The CLAR architecture can also be found in the latest X series models. To free-up more cabin space, the seventh-gen BMW 3-Series has 41 mm longer wheelbase while the kerb weight has been trimmed down by a massive 55 kilograms.

BMW engineers have concentrated on making the new 3-Series more streamlined and thus the improvements in aerodynamics have resulted in lower drag co-efficient of 0.23 Cd from 0.26 Cd. The BMW 3-Series nameplate has been around for nearly 45 years and it was responsible for more than 15 million unit sales and one in every three cars sold in India thus far was a 3-Series sedan. The latest version is the most technologically advanced of them all.

The 2019 BMW 3-Series is made available in 330i and 320d variants in Sport, Luxury Line, M Sport trims. The base 330i is powered by the 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 320d, on the other hand, uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor pumping out 188 bhp and 400 Nm torque.

Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. The evolutionary exterior changes meant the new 3-Series gets similar styling as its bigger siblings like the 8-Series. The bigger signature Kidney grille, wider wraparound LED tail lamps, sportier LED headlamps with integrated twin LED Daytime Running Lights on both sides, bolder bumper, redesigned boot, traditional kink design and aggressive fog lamp cluster are the main visual enhancements.

The mechanical updates compound the 3-Series’ driver’s car nature and it has 50:50 weight distribution for composed and precise handling characteristics. The interior adorns its fair share of updates as well with the existence of a new 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, digital instrument cluster with two-dial configuration, electric sunroof, memory seats, personal assistant, three-zone automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, keyless entry and so on.

The launch of the 2019 3-Series follows the debut of the flagship X7 and 7-Series facelift last month and is part of the 12 launches planned by the brand this year. It has 40:20:40 split rear seats and 480 litres of bootspace while the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen can be chosen from the options list with BMW’s iDrive system.