2 Upcoming TVS Launches Over The Next 2-3 Months In India

Here we have explained about the upcoming TVS launches that are about to happen within the next two to three months

TVS Motor Company teased an upcoming electric scooter last week with the invitation read “electric-flying launch that will defy the status quo in mobility”. It does not appear to be the ST version of the iQube considering the FAME II subsidiary reduction and it will more likely be an all-new electric scooter based on the Creon concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

1. TVS Creon Electric:

The zero-emission scooter will debut on August 23, 2023 in Dubai and it will have global importance for the brand as well. The Hosur-based manufacturer will look to bring in a sporty offering to take on the likes of Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro and it could have a radically new design language and a quick zero to 60 kmph time.

Expect the claimed riding range to be well over 150 km on a single charge as it could be pitched against Hero’s Vida V1 electric scooter as well. In a similar fashion to TVS’ ICE range, it could be packed with connectivity tech. The second two-wheeler that is in question is the flagship naked streetfighter that has recently been caught testing.

2. TVS Apache RTX 310:

We do expect the upcoming motorcycle to be launched in August or September 2023 and it boasts a thoroughly redesigned tail section compared to the Apache RR 310 supersport. The test prototype suggests that it has an aggressive design language with angular body panels. The narrow tail section angles upwards while the twin vertical LED tail lamps can also be noted.

Other highlights are sharp-looking LED turn signals, a side-mounted stubby exhaust system as in the RR 310, split grab rails and split seats. The flagship naked could be dubbed the Apache RTX 310 and it will derive power from the familiar 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, producing a maximum power output of 34 PS and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The features list will comprise a dual-channel ABS system, slipper and assist clutch, different ride modes, TFT instrument cluster, twin LED headlamps, muscular fuel tank, etc.