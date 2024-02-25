2 Upcoming RE 650cc Bikes In India – Classic 650 & Scram 650

Royal Enfield will extend its 650cc line-up in the Indian market with the launch of two new motorcycles – Classic 650 and Scrambler 650

Royal Enfield, one of the most sought-after two-wheeler manufacturers in the country is readying a host of new motorcycles which are scheduled for a launch this year. Extending its 650cc motorcycle range, a few new motorcycles are in the pipeline and we have got a glimpse of them via the spy shots. Amongst the upcoming 650cc bikes, the Classic 650 and Scrambler 650 are expected to launch in the near future. So, let’s have a look at the details of the 2 upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles in India.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Expected to launch by Diwali 2024, the Classic 650 will be a larger displacement version of the Royal Enfield best-seller Classic 350. Banking on the sheer popularity of the Classic 350 moniker, the upcoming Classic 650 has been spotted multiple times during test runs. Expected to share its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650, the two-wheeler will draw power from the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine putting out 47.4 bhp and 52.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The production-ready test mules have revealed that the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 will ride on wire-spoke rims, however, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres will likely be offered as an accessory. In addition to this, the design of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will have a retro charm and it will get a twin peashooter exhaust setup.

2. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Featuring the same underpinnings as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, a 650cc Scrambler is also expected to join the Royal Enfield fleet. Spotted testing multiple times in India, the Scrambler 650 is expected to debut by the end of 2024. Long travel USD forks at the front, a round digital instrument cluster from the new Himalayan 450, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, wire-spoke rims, a single-piece seat and a round LED headlamp will be a part of the package.

The scrambler 650 will use the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine, however, there could be some changes in the power band and tuning to better use the bike’s use case. Going by the spy images, the exhaust system will likely be a 2 into 1 unit and it will sport an upright riding stance with slightly front-set foot pegs.