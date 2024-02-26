2 Upcoming MG Cars This Year – Gloster Facelift, MG Compact EV

MG Motor India is poised for excitement in 2024, with two launches lined up for this year – the facelifted Gloster and a new entry-level eSUV

MG Motor India is gearing up for a thrilling year, with two exciting new car launches on the horizon. The mighty MG Gloster is set to undergo a facelift, promising a more commanding presence and advanced features. Simultaneously, MG is working on a mystery EV for the Indian market, sparking excitement for a dynamic driving experience.

Let’s delve into the details of the much-anticipated Gloster facelift and the upcoming electric vehicle (EV) set to join MG’s lineup.

1. MG Gloster Facelift

The imposing MG Gloster will soon receive a midlife facelift. Expected to launch by the end of 2024, the facelifted model will boast a bolder presence and enhanced features. Spy shots reveal a more angular nose adorned with a larger, squarish grille. The headlamps will likely get a split design, reminiscent of the MG Hector, while the grille will boast multiple square elements for a modern touch.

The updated Gloster will continue to embrace its adventurous spirit with body cladding, and some variants will sport a rugged matte black finish. The rear will get subtle tweaks, including restyled taillamps and a new bumper. The powerful 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with 4×2 and 4×4 options will remain unchanged, offering great on- and off-road performance.

2. New Compact EV

MG Motor recently confirmed the launch of a brand-new EV in India this festive season. While details remain under wraps, speculations suggest it could be a rebadged version of the Baojun Yep eSUV. This compact electric SUV, designed for city commutes, boasts a charming design and an attractive price tag, at least in the Chinese market.

The Yep measures around 3.4 metres long, 1.7 metres tall, with a wheelbase of 2.1 metres – perfect for navigating tight city streets. Its quirky LED headlights, reminiscent of the Jimny, and a boxy silhouette inspired by the Land Rover Defender, create a unique visual identity. The international model comes in both five-door and three-door configurations, offering flexibility for diverse needs.

The base variant of the Yep packs a punch with a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 102 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. It boasts a driving range of approximately 303 kilometres on a single charge, perfect for zipping around town. We expect it to be priced slightly above the Comet EV, as a direct competitor to Tata Punch EV.