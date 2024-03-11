2 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPVs You Should Know (1 Hybrid & 1 EV)

A hybrid compact MPV and an electric MPV from Maruti Suzuki are in the pipeline and here we have brought you all the known details

Maruti Suzuki is reported to be working on a compact MPV that will sit below the Ertiga and an electric MPV and here we have explained about them:

1. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV:

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing a sub-four-metre MPV intended to compete with the Renault Kiger. It will draw inspiration from the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan and it will feature the forthcoming in-housed developed Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) system. Codenamed YDB, the seven-seater will slot below the Ertiga and could be retailed through Nexa outlets.

The Maruti Suzuki YDB is speculated to derive power from a 1.2L three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine working alongside an electric motor and a battery pack to form the HEV system. It will reportedly enable a claimed fuel efficiency of over 35 kmpl. Unlike typical hybrids, the system will be similar to Nissan’s e-Power tech.

While SUVs dominate sales charts, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga continues to be the MPV segment leader and a while ago the Innova Hycross-based Invicto premium MPV made its market debut. The arrival of a more volume-focused MPV with high practicality standards and fuel economy may prove to be a successful package but as always, only time will tell.

2. Maruti Suzuki Electric MPV:

Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on an all-new electric MPV for India. Internally codenamed YMC, it will enter production in late 2026 and will be based on the same 27PL platform that will underpin the Maruti Suzuki eVX. It is worth noting that Toyota’s 27PL skateboard electric architecture is derived from the 40PL platform and will spawn a Toyota-branded eVX sibling in H2 2025. Whether the upcoming e-MPV will give rise to a Toyota counterpart or not is yet unknown.

The Maruti Suzuki YMC will have plenty in common with the eVX including the battery packs as a 40 kWh and a 60 kWh could be shared with the claimed driving range going up to 550 km on a single charge. The largest car producer in the country is developing as many as ten new cars for launch over the next three to four years and six of them will be SUVs.