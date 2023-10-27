2 Upcoming Bajaj Bikes (Launch Soon) – New CNG Bike & Pulsar NS400

Bajaj is set to launch two new bikes in the Indian market next year; A CNG bike and the Pulsar NS400 are currently under development

A CNG bike from Bajaj is under development as its design patent was recently leaked online. The Indian two-wheeler giant is leaving no stone unturned to up the game and the highly anticipated Pulsar NS400 will definitely help the cause. These two bikes will constitute a major chunk of the company’s upcoming models along with a few minor revisions to the existing portfolio. Let’s take a look at their details.

1. Bajaj CNG Bike

Codenamed Bruzer E101, the Bajaj CNG bike will be targeted at an entry-level commuter segment and it will likely be based on the CT100 or CT110. The leaked design patent suggests that it will use a perimeter frame. The CNG tank will be placed between the upper braces while the engine can be seen below it. The CNG cylinder seems quite long in terms of length and will be well hidden under the main petrol fuel tank and the seat.

As per the reports, it won’t be a proper bi-fuel setup like in CNG cars but Bajaj will surely provide a petrol tank allowing the rider to take it to the nearest CNG station. The bike will surely use a proper fuel injection system, however, the power output numbers could take a hit as compared to its pure petrol counterpart. Lower running costs and competitive pricing will be the CNG bike’s major advantage.

2. Bajaj Pulsar NS400

The most powerful and biggest iteration of the Pulsar nameplate ever, the NS400 is in development and will debut next year in 2024. Bajaj will use the Dominar 400’s 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine for the Pulsar NS400, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The power output from the motor is rated at 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque.

The bike will be inspired by the Pulsar NS200 in terms of design, however, we expect a more modern and sharp styling for the NS400. Being a Bajaj product, the pricing is bound to be competitive and reports suggest that it will be positioned below the Dominar 400 which currently retails at Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom).