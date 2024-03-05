2 Tata Electric SUVs Launching This Year – Range & Expected Price

Here we have explained about the two upcoming electric SUVs from Tata that are set to launch this year in India

Tata Motors India is currently having a great time as most of its recent launches have become big hits and it plans to retain the momentum with 2 electric SUVs that will be launching this year. Here we have listed them:

1. Tata Curvv EV

Tata has finally confirmed the timeline of launch and according to sources, it will happen during July-September 2024. The exterior will be similar to the model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held recently, which means it will get LED DRLs on either side of the vehicle that will be connected through an LED strip, triangular clusters on the sides of the bumpers that house the headlamps, its signature sloping coupe-like roofline, flared wheel arches, and a connected LED taillight that sits below the split spoiler setup at the rear.

The interior will reek of luxury, and it is expected to be better than the recently launched Nexon facelift and will include a panoramic sunroof, two-spoke multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, two 10.2-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment and the instrument cluster, and dual-zone climate control. The battery details have not been revealed yet and we believe it will be slightly larger than the Nexon EV’s battery pack as Tata claims that the Curvv EV should give you a drivable range of 500km. The Curvv EV will get a fast charging feature as well and expect the prices to start at just under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Harrier EV

The Harrier EV was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo and it will be launched by the end of this year. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 25 Lakh. The overall silhouette of the exterior will remain largely similar to the Harrier facelift that was launched late last year and will come with a panoramic sunroof, split headlamps along with LED DRLs that are connected through an LED strip, a grille that is inspired by the Curvv concept.

The interiors are also expected to be quite premium and feel like it’s competing with vehicles a class above. It includes a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

The Battery pack details are not revealed yet, but we do know that it will have a drivable range of around 500 km. It will be underpinned by Tata’s Gen2 architecture and interestingly it is expected to have an AWD variant that features a motor on both axles.