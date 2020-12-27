2-Star Global NCAP Safety Rated Cars In India – Maruti Swift To Hyundai i10

Kshitij Rawat
Check out our list of four extremely popular cars in the Indian market, which have a 2-star safety rating, as tested by Global NCAP

Lately, a lot of Indian car buyers are paying attention to car safety. There are a lot of vehicles in the Indian market now which offer brilliant safety, rated 4-stars or above by Global NCAP. That said, there are plenty of other vehicles that have a lower safety rating, and are extremely popular among buyers.

Here, we have listed four vehicles with a 2-star Global NCAP safety rating, which are selling in good numbers in India.

1. Maruti Swift

Starting Price: Rs. 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Swift is one of the best-selling cars, not just in its segment, but the entire Indian market. Due to its fun-to-drive nature, it is particularly popular among enthusiasts. It is only available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in the BS6 era. The Swift has a 2-star safety rating, for both adult as well as child occupants, and its bodyshell was rated unstable, i.e., unable to withstand further loading.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Crash test fact Sheet

2. Hyundai Grand 10 Nios

Starting Price: Rs. 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Last year, Hyundai introduced the new-generation i10 in the Indian market, as the ‘Grand i10 Nios’. The Nios offers multiple engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-diesel, and 1.0L turbo-petrol – which make it the most versatile vehicle in this class. With the 1.2-litre engine, one can opt for a CNG kit as well. Its adult occupant safety and child occupant safety are both rated at 2 stars, and the bodyshell was rated unstable.

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios Crash test fact Sheet-2

3. Maruti Wagon R

Starting Price: Rs. 4.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is perhaps one of the most practical city cars available in our market, offering brilliant interior space despite its tiny dimensions. The vehicle gets two engine options – a 1.0L petrol and a 1.2L petrol – and a CNG version of the former is also available. The Wagon-R also has a 2-star safety rating for adult occupants, a 2-star rating for child occupants, and an unstable rating for the bodyshell.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Crash test fact Sheet

4. Hyundai Santro

Starting Price: Rs. 4.63 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Hyundai Santro returned to the Indian market in its second-generation avatar in 2018, after a four-year hiatus. It is the most affordable car in Hyundai’s lineup, and is available with a single engine option, a 1.1-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, with an optional CNG kit available.

Hyundai Santro Crash test fact Sheet-2The vehicle managed to score a 2-star safety rating for both child and adult occupants in Global NCAP testing, and the bodyshell was rated unstable.