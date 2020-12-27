2-Star Global NCAP Safety Rated Cars In India – Maruti Swift To Hyundai i10

Check out our list of four extremely popular cars in the Indian market, which have a 2-star safety rating, as tested by Global NCAP

Lately, a lot of Indian car buyers are paying attention to car safety. There are a lot of vehicles in the Indian market now which offer brilliant safety, rated 4-stars or above by Global NCAP. That said, there are plenty of other vehicles that have a lower safety rating, and are extremely popular among buyers.

Here, we have listed four vehicles with a 2-star Global NCAP safety rating, which are selling in good numbers in India.

1. Maruti Swift

Starting Price: Rs. 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Swift is one of the best-selling cars, not just in its segment, but the entire Indian market. Due to its fun-to-drive nature, it is particularly popular among enthusiasts. It is only available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in the BS6 era. The Swift has a 2-star safety rating, for both adult as well as child occupants, and its bodyshell was rated unstable, i.e., unable to withstand further loading.

2. Hyundai Grand 10 Nios

Starting Price: Rs. 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Last year, Hyundai introduced the new-generation i10 in the Indian market, as the ‘Grand i10 Nios’. The Nios offers multiple engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-diesel, and 1.0L turbo-petrol – which make it the most versatile vehicle in this class. With the 1.2-litre engine, one can opt for a CNG kit as well. Its adult occupant safety and child occupant safety are both rated at 2 stars, and the bodyshell was rated unstable.

3. Maruti Wagon R

Starting Price: Rs. 4.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is perhaps one of the most practical city cars available in our market, offering brilliant interior space despite its tiny dimensions. The vehicle gets two engine options – a 1.0L petrol and a 1.2L petrol – and a CNG version of the former is also available. The Wagon-R also has a 2-star safety rating for adult occupants, a 2-star rating for child occupants, and an unstable rating for the bodyshell.

4. Hyundai Santro

Starting Price: Rs. 4.63 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Hyundai Santro returned to the Indian market in its second-generation avatar in 2018, after a four-year hiatus. It is the most affordable car in Hyundai’s lineup, and is available with a single engine option, a 1.1-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, with an optional CNG kit available.

The vehicle managed to score a 2-star safety rating for both child and adult occupants in Global NCAP testing, and the bodyshell was rated unstable.