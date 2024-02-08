2 Performance-Based Cars Launching Soon – Hyundai & Tata

Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Altroz Racer are expected to be launched in the coming months in India

Hyundai will introduce the range-topping performance-based Creta N Line soon in India while the Tata Altroz Racer also appears to be in the pipeline in the coming months. Here we have explained about them:

1. Hyundai Creta N Line:

Scheduled to hit the market within the next two months, the sportier iteration of the Creta marks Hyundai’s third N Line model in the domestic. market. Setting itself apart from other N Line models (Venue N Line and i20 N Line), this variant boasts significant design modifications and it has already been spotted testing and during an advert shoot undisguised.

Some of the key visual changes include a set of larger 18-inch alloy wheels in a new design, alongside the customary N Line-specific enhancements such as red highlights, N Line badges and minor trim alterations. In line with the same theme found on the exterior, the interior of the forthcoming Hyundai Creta N Line gains an all-black theme in place of the two-tone theme and red highlights.

It will more likely be exclusively offered with a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is currently linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Creta N Line may get the six-speed manual transmission choice as well.

2. Tata Altroz Racer:

The near-production Tata Altroz Racer made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and it was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi a few days ago. It is a performance-focused variant of the brand’s premium hatchback, featuring numerous updates both inside and out to distinguish it from its standard counterpart. Under the hood, it houses a potent 1.2L, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque – the same outputs as in the Nexon.

It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The Altroz Racer is expected to launch in the coming months and it adorns a striking dual-tone paint scheme, accentuated by twin white racing stripes ‘Racer’ badging, new 16-inch alloy wheels, etc. The equipment list will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a digital cluster, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, contrast orange stitching, ‘Racer’ embossment on the headrests, ventilated seats at the front, rear AC vents, a heads-up display and a wireless charger.