2 New Toyota Hybrid SUVs & 1 EV Coming In 2024-25 In India

Here we have outlined the details of three Toyota SUVs that are expected to hit the Indian market within the next 12 to 18 months

With the launch of the 7-seater Corolla Cross seemingly scrapped, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be preparing to launch up to three new SUVs in India within the next 12 to 18 months in India. A brand new electric SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX is anticipated for the latter half of 2025, promising a range of up to 550 km. Before this electric model, two more SUVs are expected to make their debut as well.

This section provides a summary of three upcoming SUVs as the brand aims to broaden its portfolio with two hybrid SUVs and one electric SUV.

1. Toyota Electric SUV:

The first-ever electrified Toyota SUV will likely arrive in H2 2025 and it will be inspired by the design of the Urban SUV concept unveiled last year. It will have a lot in common with the Maruti Suzuki eVX and will be underpinned by the brand’s derivative of the 27PL platform. The interior will be packed with features and technologies including ADAS.

2. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) variant of the Toyota Fortuner is slated to include a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which will boost the performance of the existing GD series diesel engine. This technology is designed to lower emissions, enhance acceleration, and, importantly, increase fuel efficiency. It’s a system that’s already available in international markets like South Africa.

While the exact launch details for the MHEV variant of the Fortuner haven’t been announced, there’s speculation that it could be released later this year or in early 2025. Recently, Toyota announced the arrival of the Fortuner Legend variant. This comes as the Ford Endeavour, one of Fortuner’s main competitors, is set to return to India later this year through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The upcoming seven-seater version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is slated for a debut in early 2025. This new model will compete with other seven-seater SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Citroen C3 Aircross (7-seater) and Hyundai Alcazar. To distinguish it from the standard five-seater version, this upcoming model will feature unique cosmetic changes. Under the hood, however, it will continue to use the same 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines.