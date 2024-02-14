2 New Tata CNG SUVs Likely Launching In The Coming Months

Tata appears to be working on launching two new CNG SUVs in India and here we have explained about them

Tata Motors is planning to introduce a host of new models this calendar year. Recently, the homegrown auto major launched the first-in-industry CNG AMT versions of the twin-cylinder Tiago and Tigor. They will be followed by the Curvv by the middle of 2024. The production-spec Tata Curvv made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi earlier this month.

1. Tata Curvv CNG:

While the showcased prototype was powered by a diesel engine, Tata has already confirmed that the electric version of the Curvv will arrive first and it will be followed by the IC-engined version later this year. The midsize SUV coupe will boast a range exceeding 500 km on a single charge and it will be sold in single and dual motor configurations.

More interestingly, the ICE Tata Curvv could be offered in CNG specification as well – right at the launch or in the near future. It will be equipped with the new generation 1.2L three-cylinder turbo DI petrol engine, developing around 125 PS and 225 Nm while the 1.5L turbo diesel mill will be the same unit found in the diesel-spec Nexon.

It will kick out 115 PS and 260 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available. The CNG version of the Tata Curvv will compete with the CNG-spec Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder if the speculations hold true. The twin-cylinder technology will enable packaging advantages as the bootspace won’t be compromised.

The SUV coupe design will ensure a large volume trunk in the first place with a notchback-like finish. The ICE Curvv will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others while the EV will lock horns with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Citroen eC3 Aircross.

2. Tata Nexon CNG:

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Tata unveiled the Nexon iCNG concept, showcasing its twin-cylinder technology previously introduced in the Altroz and Punch iCNG models. Expected to hit the market in the coming months, this model will mark India’s first turbocharged petrol CNG offering.