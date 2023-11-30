2 New Royal Enfield 650cc Bikes Likely Arriving In 2024 In India

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Scrambler 650 are expected to arrive in 2024 to further consolidate the brand’s 650 cc portfolio

Royal Enfield has a stacked lineup of 650 cc offerings in India. Following the good reception for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the domestic and international markets, Royal Enfield expanded its portfolio by introducing the Super Meteor 650 earlier this year – a few months after its debut in late 2022 in EICMA and subsequently Rider Mania.

The flagship cruiser is garnering decent volume sales as well. Up next, the Chennai-based manufacturer is planning to launch another 650 cc motorcycle, which has been caught testing multiple times alongside the Super Meteor 650 and the recently launched Himalayan 450. At the MotoVerse 2023, formerly known as Rider Mania, Royal Enfield surprised the media and crowd gathered by unveiling the near-production Shotgun 650.

However, the motorcycle’s availability is restricted to 25 units as it is a factory custom and is sold only to show-goers with MotoVerse ID. The SG650 concept made its global debut at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy and its production version, which will closely resemble the factory custom, will likely be launched in early 2024.

It will be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and could cost around Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It will ride on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and will boast relaxed ergonomics to suit everyday riding more than the Super Meteor. It will be powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin producing a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52.3 Nm.

The features list will compose a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation as standard, LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, black finished alloy wheels, peashooter exhaust system, single- and dual-seating configurations, a muscular fuel tank, a wide and upright handlebar, upside down front forks, twin-sided shocks, etc.

In late 2024, we do expect Royal Enfield to further strengthen the 650 cc range by adding a scrambler to the portfolio and it has been spied quite a few times already. It could be launched in the first half of 2025. The spy images indicate that it will have a two-into-one exhaust system and will be equipped with tuck and roll seat and block pattern tyres.