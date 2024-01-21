2 New Mahindra EVs Coming This Year – XUV300 EV, XUV.e8

Mahindra is set to introduce two brand-new electric vehicles this year. XUV300 EV and born-electric XUV.e8 are on the cards for India launch

Mahindra & Mahindra currently has only one electric vehicle in its line-up, the XUV400. The EV recently got an update which goes by the name XUV400 Pro Range and it has added new features to the package. While the Indian carmaker is lagging in the EV segment, the story is ready to change with the launch of two new electric cars this year. Let’s have a look at 2 new Mahindra EVs coming this year.

1. Mahindra XUV300 EV

The XUV400 EV which currently rivals the Tata Nexon EV has been a slow performer for Mahindra. While the update has brought some fresh breath of air to the XUV400, the company is working on the electrified XUV300. Based on the XUV300 Facelift which will be launched next month i.e. February 2023, the XUV300 EV is expected to get a 35kWh battery pack.

It will be positioned below the XUV400 in the brand’s line-up, squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV. As per the reports, the XUV300 EV will likely debut by June this year and we expect to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV.e8

Based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to debut by the end of 2024. As per the company, its first born electric vehicle will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively.

The new EV’s overall silhouette will largely resemble the XUV700, however, there will be multiple changes inside out in line with the concept showcased in the year 2022. In terms of dimensions, it will be marginally larger as compared to the XUV700. The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted a few times in India, thereby partially revealing the design which includes a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, a new design for alloy wheels and more.