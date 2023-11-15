2 New Honda Cars Likely Launching In 2024 – 1 SUV, 1 Sedan

Honda is set to launch two new products in the Indian market next year i.e. 2024; New-Gen Amaze and a new compact SUV are on the cards

Honda Cars India recently launched the Elevate in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV received a warm response from the customers and has managed to put the Japanese carmaker back in the sales chart race. Keeping up the pace, Honda will likely introduce a new SUV in the country next year in 2024 and it is expected to be a compact SUV. In addition to this, the Amaze compact sedan is due for an update and is expected to get the new generation model next year. Let’s have a look at what Honda has in store for us next year.

1. New-Gen Honda Amaze

We all know that the current generation of Honda Amaze debuted in the year 2018 and it received a mid-life facelift in 2021. The third generation model of the compact sedan is in the works and it will be introduced internationally in 2024. The car will be based on the heavily updated version of the existing PF2 platform. Under the hood, the existing 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be retained for the Indian market and there will be no diesel engine on offer.

In terms of dimensions, the sedan will continue to measure just below the 4-meter mark. The new-gen Amaze will follow the brand’s latest design direction, in line with the latest sedans like the current City and the international spec Accord. Inside the cabin, a new layout and updated feature list including ADAS will be a part of the package.

2. Honda New Compact SUV

As per its commitment to launch 5 new SUVs in the Indian market by 2030, Honda Cars India is set to launch a new compact SUV next year in 2024. While the recently introduced Elevate was the first product, four more SUVs are lined up for a debut in the country. To boost its sales chart and get some chunk out of the ever-increasing SUV demand, a sub-4-meter compact SUV seems like a good bet for the Japanese manufacturer.

According to media reports, the WR-V will make a comeback in a completely new avatar as it was discontinued this year in April after the BS6.2 emission norms came into play. We expect the Indonesian spec model which measures around 4 meters in length to make it to the Indian shores. The design will be in line with the Elevate and it will likely get ADAS tech. The car will likely employ the brand’s 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, mated to the option of both manual as well as automatic gearbox.