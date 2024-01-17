2 New Hero Motorcycles To Debut Soon In India, Teased Again

Hero has been confirmed to launch the Mavrick 440 next week while an all-new 125 cc sporty motorcycle is also expected to debut

New motorcycle launches will continue to dominate 2024 as well and this is because a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline from different manufacturers including Hero MotoCorp. Here we have explained about the soon debuting motorcycles from the largest two-wheeler maker in India:

1. Hero Mavrick 440

It was obvious that Hero would be launching a model with the same engine that is used on the Harley Davidson X440 as they are the ones manufacturing the motorcycle in the first place. This motorcycle has been recently revealed to sport the name ‘Hero Mavrick 440’. Sounds cheesy but we will hold back on the official details until we take a look at the bike in the flesh.

As of now we know that the Hero Mavrick 440 will be underpinned by the same platform as the Harley Davidson (HD) X440 and will be suspended on telescopic front forks as opposed to 43mm KYB-sourced USD forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The disc brakes at the front will be a 320mm unit and the rear will be a 240mm unit that will be equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The engine is confirmed to remain the same, which means it will be a 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that produces a maximum of 27bhp of power and 38Nm of torque and will be mated to a 6-speed transmission. This being a Hero product, we can expect the motorcycle to be priced competitively and doing so will tip the scales in favour of Hero.

2. Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero had already announced that they will be launching a motorcycle in the 125cc category that will be sporty and premium. It is expected to be christened as the Xtreme 125 and the same model was spied testing alongside the Xtreme 200.

No official details have been provided by Hero but based on the spy shots of the test mule we can confirm that it gets muscular fuel tank extensions and follow the same design language throughout. The overall design is quite sporty, and it does get a split seat setup with grab rails that seem useful.

The powertrain is expected to be borrowed from the Glamour 125 but with a different tune to make it peppier. On the Glamour 125, this engine produces 12bhp of power and 10.5Nm of torque. The Hero Xtreme 125 will rival the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 95,000.