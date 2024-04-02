2 New Compact Sedans Launching This Year – Under Rs. 10 Lakh

The compact sedans were one of the highest-selling segments a decade ago just before the compact SUV storm took over

But it is not over yet for the segment because we still have products like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and the Honda Amaze. Luckily, this segment gets to live on because manufacturers want to provide practical, fuel-efficient, and budget-friendly sedans while also taking advantage of the under 4m tax saving scheme.

This year two models will be updated big time, and they will be launched this year. We look at the changes they will be experiencing in this article:

1. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire still manages to sell in decent numbers and an update to this capable sedan should pull in more crowd. On the features front, it will get auto climate control, blind spot monitoring system, 360-degree camera, a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is capable of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new design on the exterior which will be similar to the upcoming new Swift will be the highlight of this model.

Mechanically, we expect it to continue with the tried and trusted 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 90bhp of power and 113Nm of torque and the transmission options to include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. While there are rumours that Suzuki may bring in the all-new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine supposedly connected to a hybrid unit which is expected to give more performance and better fuel efficiency.

2. Honda Amaze

Usually, sedans are designed to be sharp and aerodynamic, but the Amaze was the first one to have a boxy kind of design which may not go well with enthusiasts, but it offered much more practicality and a very spacious feeling cabin which goes well with those who are looking for a sedan under a budget with a lot of space. Now with the 3rd generation of the Amaze, Honda is expected to take things up a notch and offer a more premium and practical sedan without compromising on budget and ground clearance.

The features list is expected to grow and may include a 360-degree camera, a bigger infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, a fully digital instrument cluster, and hopefully come with more than 2 airbags. Mechanically, we believe it will be powered by the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with its trademark i-VTEC technology. This helps the mill to produce 90bhp of power and 110Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.