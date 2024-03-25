2 Mahindra ICE SUVs Launching Soon: New XUV300 & Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will be followed by the launch of the much-awaited Thar 5-Door in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra has been at the forefront of the SUV segment with new exciting product launches every year. However, the year 2023 saw no big launch from the Indian SUV maker. To make up for it, 2 new SUVs are scheduled for a debut in the Indian market this year. So, let’s look at the details of the two upcoming Mahindra ICE SUVs.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Scheduled for a launch next month i.e. April 2024, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will sport an updated design and a host of new feature additions. Spied multiple times on Indian roads during test runs, its new design will be inspired by the brand’s upcoming BE series of SUVs. Inside the cabin, it will get a new free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment system and a similarly sized driver’s display. The same unit debuted in the recently updated XUV400 EV Pro Range models.

Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will continue with the current crop of engine options including the 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre tGDi petrol unit. We expect Mahindra to offer a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in the updated SUV.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The 2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door is ready for a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2024 while the production will start in June. Expected to carry the Thar Armada moniker, the upcoming Mahindra SUV will share the underpinnings from the Scorpio N. The latest spy images revealed that the top-spec model will sport 19-inch alloy wheels, a single-pane sunroof, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a new steering wheel and more.

Moreover, leather upholstery, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents and sunglass holder will be a part of the package. The powertrain package will consist of the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Staying true to its DNA, the 2024 Thar 5-Door Armada will come with a proper four-wheel-drive system across the range and Mahindra could also offer the rear-wheel drive configuration at a later stage.