2 Mahindra EVs Likely Launching This Year: XUV3XO EV & XUV.e8

The XUV.e8 and XUV3XO EV will likely be the two big launches from Mahindra this year for the electric vehicle segment

Mahindra & Mahindra has always been quite vocal about its electrification plans for the Indian as well as global markets. The new range of INGLO-based EVs will be launched in a phased manner starting this year. In addition to this, the upcoming XUV3XO-based EV is also under development and could be launched sometime in the second half of 2024.

These new EVs will give a fresh breath of air to the slow-selling Mahindra’s electric portfolio which only comprises of the XUV400 EV which was also updated with new Pro Range models early this year. So, let’s have a look at the details of 2 Mahindra EVs launching this year.

1. Mahindra XUV3XO-Based EV

Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV3XO in the Indian market on April 29 and it is the mid-life facelift update for the XUV300. As we already know the company is working on the electrified version of the XUV300, it will now likely bear the XUV3XO EV moniker. Based on the XUV300 Facelift, the XUV3XO-based EV is expected to get a 35kWh battery pack.

It will be positioned below the XUV400 in the brand’s line-up, squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV. As per the reports, the XUV3XO EV will likely debut by June this year and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming new EV will aid the current XUV400 EV in the brand’s line-up which has been a slow performer along with enhancing the range of choices for the customers.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8

Based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to debut by the end of 2024. As per the company, its first born-electric vehicle will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively.

The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted a few times in India, thereby partially revealing the design which includes a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, a new design for alloy wheels and more. Inside the cabin, expect the XUV.e8 to get a revised dashboard layout paired with a new two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment system which will be a part of the new triple-screen setup and a new gear selector.