2 All-New Maruti Cars Launching Soon In India – 1 SUV & 1 MPV

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny five-door lifestyle off-road SUV next month while the Innova Hycross based MPV will arrive around July

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been on a launch spree since late 2021. The Fronx compact SUV coupe has already been launched this year and it will be followed by two more all-new models in the coming months. Here we have talked about them in an in-depth manner.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The off-road lifestyle SUV made its global debut in its five-door avatar at the 2023 Auto Expo in January alongside the Fronx. The Jimny will be launched in India next month and is expected to cost between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships and will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option, transferring power to all four wheels as standard through Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

2. Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV:

The largest carmaker in the country has confirmed that a three-row vehicle will be launched within the next two months or so. It will be the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Hycross has been well received by customers and the cross-badged Maruti Suzuki iteration will sit at the top of the range as the brand’s flagship offering.

The C-segment MPV will be slotted above the XL6 and it will also be retailed through Nexa outlets across the country. It will sit on the same TNGA-C platform and will come with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop, six airbags, etc.

The MPV could be sold in seven- and eight-seater layouts and will be powered by the same 2.0L four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines found in the Hycross. The exterior is expected to take plenty of influence from the Grand Vitara midsize SUV.