2 All-New Honda Electric Scooters Confirmed For India – Details

An official document from Honda Global confirms the launch of two new electric scooters for the Indian market. Both the EVs from Honda two-wheeler will launch in 2024

Honda Two-Wheeler India will debut in the electric vehicle space with the launch of new electric scooters which are slated for a debut in the year 2024. In the most recent development, an official document from Honda Global has confirmed the arrival of the two new electric scooters along with a confirmed launch timeline of 2024 for the Indian market.

In addition to this, the document reads “Explore power sources other than swappable batteries to expand options for customers to choose from”. This means that the upcoming electric scooters will definitely come with a swappable battery pack option along with a fixed-type battery system so that customers can choose according to their requirements. So, Honda could offer both battery pack options in a single scooter by introducing separate trims or each electric scooter can get a different battery pack option.

Apart from this, the design outline of the electric scooters is also revealed in this document. Taking a closer look at both silhouettes, it is quite clear that one is a regular commuter scooter while the other gets a sporty design. The regular one seems like the electric version of the Activa, which could go by the name Activa EV. On the other hand, the sporty scooter could be inclined towards performance-oriented young buyers and it could borrow some of its design elements from the Honda Dio.

Based on a brand new EV-specific underpinning codenamed Platform ‘E’, both the two-wheelers will be made in India. These upcoming electric scooters will make way for a variety of new models which will utilize the same platform in the future. Some media reports also claim that the debutant scooter will have a fixed battery type.

It will go by the name Activa Electric, while the second scooter could sport a swappable battery. However, these are just speculation and we have to wait till the company makes an official announcement.

Further details about the powertrain and battery pack are still under wraps, however, the power figures as well as the pricing will most likely be on par with its major rivals i.e. Ola S1, Ather 450 and Hero Vida V1 amongst others.