15 Upcoming Cars Spotted On Test In India – Tata HBX To New Scorpio

Check out our list of the top upcoming vehicles in the Indian market, which have been spied undergoing testing on our roads

Before a car is launched, manufacturers have to ensure that it adheres to their quality standards. These vehicles have to meet various compliances (safety, emissions, etc) as well before they can go on sale. As such, every new car has to undergo a lot of testing after its development.

Here, we have listed the most highly-anticipated vehicles that have been spotted testing on Indian roads. Launch details for a few of these vehicles are already available.

1. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 has been road testing in India for a really long time, and it is expected to launch finally this year, around the Diwali festive season. Apart from petrol and diesel engine options, the upcoming SUV will also get an electric powertrain option.

2. Next-Generation Mahindra Scorpio

The new-generation Scorpio has also been undergoing road testing for quite a while. The updated SUV will be larger than the current model, and come loaded with a lot more features. As per the latest reports, the SUV is now slated to launch in early-2022.

3. Upcoming Jeep 7-seater SUV

Jeep will globally debut its new Compass-based 7-seater SUV soon, named ‘Commander’. This new SUV is expected to launch in India around mid-2022 with a different name. As per speculations, this upcoming Jeep SUV will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine as the Compass, but tuned to generate higher power.

4. Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai is planning to launch the i20 N Line in India, and test models have already been spotted a few times. Hyundai i20 N Line will feature only a few changes over the standard model. These include new bumpers, sporty body kit, and different wheels. We also expect improved suspension and steering systems, but the engine and transmission options will remain unchanged.

5. Next-Generation Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio is due for a generation change soon. The next-gen Celerio is expected to launch near the Diwali festive season this year, following multiple delays. The new model will be larger in size than the current one, and it will be available with two engine options – a 1.0L petrol unit and a 1.2L petrol unit.

6. Maruti Wagon-R EV

Maruti Wagon-R EV has been spotted innumerable times in India, and now, it seems like the vehicle is ready to enter production soon. However, it is expected to launch by next year. The exact technical specifications of this upcoming electric hatchback aren’t available yet.

7. Maruti Ertiga Diesel

Maruti Suzuki had discontinued all its diesel engines before the BS6 emission norms came into effect last year. However, the manufacturer is planning to bring back the 1.5-litre DDiS oil-burner for select models very soon. A Maruti Ertiga Tour M test model was spied last year, testing out the upcoming diesel engine. In its BS4 form, this 1.5L turbo-diesel motor used to generate 95 PS and 225 Nm.

8. Upcoming Kia MPV

Kia is planning to launch a new MPV in India, expectedly in early-2022, to compete with the likes of Mahindra Marazzo. This upcoming Kia MPV was spotted on test in India a little while back. It is expected to get a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill, which also power the Seltos SUV.

9. Tata HBX

Tata HBX mini-SUV has been spied numerous times as well, and it is expected to launch in India later this year. It will be built on the same ALFA platform as the Altroz, and it’s expected to be powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine.

10. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda has begun production of the Kushaq SUV in India, and its launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks. The Kushaq can be had with either a 1.0L TSI petrol engine or a 1.2L TSI petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmission options

11. Skoda Rapid successor

Skoda is preparing a new sedan for the Indian market, which will be positioned between the existing Rapid and the new Octavia. This upcoming Skoda sedan will be built on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, and is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor.

12. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen will also be launching a new SUV in the coming months, which will be based on Skoda Kushaq. The platform, powertrain options, and equipment levels will be the same on the two SUVs, with the major difference being the styling.

13. Toyota RAV4

Toyota is planning to launch the RAV4 in the Indian market soon, likely before the end of this year. The India-spec model will be offered with a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, rated at a combined peak power of 222 PS.

14. Toyota CH-R

Toyota CH-R has also been spotted during road tests in India a few times. Speculations suggest that it might launch in our market as a premium midsize SUV, to rival the likes of Jeep Compass.

15. Force Gurkha BS6

Force Gurkha will make a comeback to the Indian market in the coming months, in its BS6 avatar. Apart from an updated engine, the SUV will get changes in styling and more features. Upon launch, it will be a direct rival to Mahindra Thar.