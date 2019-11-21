15 New SUVs Launching Next Year [2020] In India – Confirmed List

With the increasing number of demand for SUVs, manufacturers are all set to cater to the Indian market’s needs by introducing new models

It is no secret that the general market trend has seen a shift towards SUVs and crossovers in the past couple of years. Hence, manufacturers are working day and night towards introducing new SUVs for the Indian market to replace sedans in their respective lineups, and capture as much market share as they can.

We have rounded up a list of 15 upcoming SUVs that will make their way to the Indian market by next year, which are –

1. Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol Facelift

Launch Date: Jan-Feb 2020

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will be discontinuing its entire diesel range once the BS6 emission norms become mandatory. Hence, a new BS6-compliant petrol unit will be introduced with the Vitara Brezza to continue the production of India’s highest selling sub-4m SUV.

Apart from that, test mules of a facelifted version of the car have also been spotted on various occasions. Expect the Vitara Brezza facelift with a petrol engine to be launched early next year at around Auto Expo or before.

2. 2020 Hyundai Creta

Launch Date: Feb 2020

Hyundai is all set to launch the second-gen model of the Creta in the Indian market next year, which will be based on the manufacturer’s ix25 sold in China. The compact SUV will likely be unveiled first at the 2020 Auto Expo set to be held in February next year.

Apart from revamped styling and feature updates, the car will be offered with its cousin Kia Seltos’ powertrains, which include BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The Seltos’ more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine could also make its way as an N-line variant with the upcoming Creta.

3. Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Launch Date: Early 2020

With the increasing list of competitors, and de-growth in sales, Hyundai’s mid-size SUV Tucson is in a dire need of a refresh in order to stay relevant.

Hyundai will be introducing the Tucson facelift next year with minor exterior changes, extended list of connected car tech on offer including Hyundai’s BlueLink, and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains.

4. Kia QYI (Sub-compact SUV)

Launch Date: Mid 2020

The sub-compact SUV segment today is one of the hottest segments in the entire Indian market, and Kia wants to have a piece of the pie.

Codenamed as QYI, the sub-4m SUV offering from Kia will likely be borrowing the Venue’s 1.0-litre TGDi engine, and even the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine.

5. Tata Nexon Facelift

Launch Date: By Feb 2020

A facelift for India’s safest car, the Tata Nexon is also in the works and has been spied on different occasions. Apart from a redesigned front fascia, expect the car to get a host of additional features.

The 2020 Nexon facelift will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

6. Tata Buzzard (H7X)

Launch Date: Feb 2020

In order to replace the aging Tata Hexa, the Indian carmaker will be introducing a 7-seat version of the Harrier, which is internally codenamed the H7X.

The car made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and will be launched next year with the same Fiat sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that is offered with the Harrier, albeit with a different state of tune and BS6 compliance.

7. Tata Hornbill (H2X)

Launch Date: Late 2020

Tata earlier confirmed that the production-spec model of the H2X concept will be introduced after the launch of Altroz hatch and Buzzard. The sub-4m SUV will be pitted against the likes of Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and will go on to become the smallest SUV offering by the Indian carmaker.

8. New Mahindra Scorpio

Launch Date: Mid 2020

The current-gen Mahindra Scorpio has not received a second-gen model since it was introduced in 2002, and has only received facelifts over the years.

However, this is about to change as mules of the upcoming Scorpio have been spotted testing a couple of times. The 2020 Scorpio will likely be equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine, and the mid-size SUV will also be offered with tons of additional equipment.

9. New Mahindra Thar

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Just like the Scorpio, the Thar is also all set to receive a fresh update, test mules of which have been spotted running on 18-inch alloy wheels, and having a similar design statement to the Jeep Wrangler.

The upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar will likely share its powertrains with the Scorpio, which means it will be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel mill.

10. New Mahindra XUV500

Launch Date: Late 2020

The launch of MG Hector in the mid-size SUV segment this year has had a large impact in the declining sales of the XUV500. Once the reigning leader of the segment, the car has certainly aged in terms of design and needs a new-gen model to keep up with the increasing competition.

The upcoming XUV500 will feature a new revolutionary styling statement, and will make life tough for the competition which include Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

11. MG eZS

Launch Date: Early 2020

MG eZS will be the first fully-electric offering by the British manufacturer in India, which is all set to launch in next 2-3 months in India.

The eZS is likely to be offered with a 44.5kWh which will have a driving range of upto 400 km. At an expected price of Rs 22 lakh, the car will directly rival the Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market.

12. Skoda Kamiq

Launch Date: Late 2020

The Czech carmaker’s mid-size SUV offering, Kamiq, will be making its way to the Indian market soon. The car is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform, and borrows design elements from the Scala hatch as well as the new-gen Octavia.

At an expected price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, the car will take on the likes of MG Hector, Kia Seltos and upcoming Hyundai Creta.

13. Citroen C5 Aircross

Launch Date: Late 2020

Citroen’s flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross features a rather funky and unconventional styling on the outside, and classy interiors on the inside. This is the car that will mark the entry of the French carmaker in the Indian market, sometime around late next year.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh, which will put it in the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq region.

14. Volkswagen T-Roc

Launch Date: Mid 2020

Volkswagen’s T-Roc SUV was recently spied testing in India for the first time, wearing heavy camouflage. Already on offer in the European markets, the T-Roc will be brought to India via the CBU route.

The car is expected to be offered in India with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DSG, and will be priced around Rs 20 lakh.

15. MG D90

Launch Date: Mid 2020

MG has been soaring on the success of its first offering in the Indian market, the Hector, and the British carmaker is planning to make use of the positive feedback it has received in the country, to introduce new products next year.

This includes the D90 sold by Maxus, a brand also owned by MG’s parent manufacturer, SAIC. The Maxus D90 is a large seven-seat SUV, and upon launch, will be rivalling the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in India.