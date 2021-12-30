15 New SUVs Launching In 2022 – New Scorpio To Jimny 5-Door

Here, we have a list of 15 SUVs, spanning different segments, that are slated to launch in the Indian market next year, i.e., in 2022

SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity in the Indian market in recent years, and the demand for them is expected to increase even further in 2022. To satiate this potential demand, a lot of new SUV options are slated to be launched in the Indian market soon, spread across different segments.

Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce the next-generation Scorpio in India soon, likely during the first half of 2022. The manufacturer will also re-introduce the TUV300 Plus in an updated avatar, probably but under a new name – Bolero Neo Plus. Hyundai Creta facelift, which went on sale in Indonesia recently, is expected to launch in India soon.

Hyundai is currently road testing the Venue facelift in its home country of South Korea, and we expect the updated SUV to make its way to India soon. Also, the new-generation Tucson is set to launch here, likely during the first quarter of 2022. Around that same period, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new-gen Vitara Brezza in our market.

Other than that, a new midsize SUV and a new compact SUV will also be introduced by Maruti Suzuki. The midsize model will be a replacement for the S-Cross, while the compact model will likely be positioned below the Vitara Brezza. The Jimny is also speculated to go on sale in India in 2022, probably in a new 5-door avatar.

Toyota will launch the next-generation Urban Cruiser in India in 2022, which will essentially be a rebadged version of the new-gen Vitara Brezza. The upcoming Maruti midsize SUV will be rebadged and sold by Toyota as well. Jeep is all set to launch a 7-seater SUV based on the Compass soon, which will be named Meridian.

New SUVs launching in 2022 in India Model Expected price (ex-showroom) New-gen Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh Hyundai Creta facelift Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh Hyundai Venue facelift Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh Hyundai Tucson Rs. 24 lakh to Rs. 32 lakh New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh New Maruti midsize SUV Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh New compact Maruti SUV Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 9 lakh Maruti Jimny Rs. 11 lakh New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh New Toyota midsize SUV Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh Jeep Meridian Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh Citroen C3 Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh Honda midsize Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh Skoda Kodiaq facelift Rs. 38 lakh

Citroen’s second offering for the Indian market – C3 – will go on sale in the Indian market in the first half of 2022. Honda will enter the midsize SUV segment with a brand-new SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, towards the end of 2022. Skoda Kodiaq facelift is set to launch in India very soon, on January 10.

Bonus: Hyundai Kona EV facelift is also expected to launch in India in 2022, and Skoda could debut a new sub-4-metre SUV some time during that year.