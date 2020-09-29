15 Best Selling Cars In USA In The First Half Of 2020

Of the top 15 cars sold in the United States in H1 2020, seven were SUVs, five were pickup trucks, while the rest three were sedans

The economy suffered to a great extent in the first half of 2020 throughout the world, and the automobile industry was a part of the downfall too. Sales numbers of passenger vehicles came down drastically, nonetheless, manufacturers still managed to pull off respectable numbers.

While most of the cars recorded a year-on-year decline in sales in the first half of the 2020, some have actually managed to surprise us with a positive YoY growth as compared to the same period last year.

The Ford F-Series is USA’s best-selling vehicle range since almost four decades, and the pickup truck has a cult following in North American markets. In H1 2020, Ford managed to sell 3,67,387 units of the pickup truck range, which steered it clear of all other passenger vehicles in the country in the aforementioned period.

The Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck came in at second with a total of 2,64,442 units sold in the first half of this year. The Ram pickup truck series followed closely behind with a sale of 2,46,253 units in the first half of 2020. The three podium finishes show the dominance of pickup trucks in United States, as well as that of the ‘Big Three’ in the country.

Here is a list of the 15 best-selling cars in the United States in the first half of the calendar year 2020, take a look –

Car Units sold in H1 2020 1. Ford F-Series 3,67,387 2. Chevrolet Silverado 2,64,442 3. Ram pickup 2,46,253 4. Toyota RAV4 1,83,360 5. Honda CR-V 1,38,898 6. Honda Civic 1,27,858 7. Toyota Camry 1,25,899 8. Chevrolet Equinox 1,24,251 9. Toyota Corolla 1,09,601 10. Nissan Rogue 1,06,965 11. GMC Sierra 1,06,833 12. Toyota Tacoma 1,04,699 13. Ford Explorer 1,01,149 14. Jeep Grand Cherokee 96,409 15. Jeep Wrangler 96,131

The Toyota RAV4 compact crossover SUV is a pretty popular offering not only in USA, but Japanese as well as European markets as well. Toyota shipped 1,83,360 units of the SUV to American buyers in H1 2020.

Honda took the fifth and six spots with the CR-V and Civic respectively. The CR-V recorded a total sale of 1,38,898 units in the first half of this year, while 1,27,858 units of the Civic were sold in this period. The Toyota Camry came in at seventh, with a total of 1,25,899 units sold. These three cars are also available on sale in the Indian market, but ironically, they do not manage to sell in large numbers here.

Next is the Chevrolet Equinox compact crossover SUV, of which 1,24,251 units were sold from January 1 to June 30, 2020. Sales were down by 29 per cent, and GM also announced that the 2021 update for the Equinox crossover has been delayed, and will only be launched next year as the 2022 model year.

The Toyota Corolla was discontinued from the Indian market earlier this year due to low demand, and comparatively high costs that would have otherwise incurred in order to update it to comply with the new emission norms. However, it looks like the car is pretty popular in the United States, since Toyota sold 1,25,899 units of the car in the country in the first half of this year, which means that it was the ninth best-selling car there.

The Nissan Rogue used to be the best-selling non-pickup vehicle in the United States a few years ago. However, its competitors including the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V have surpassed it now, and Nissan only sold 1,06,965 units of the Rogue SUV in the first 6 months of this year.

The GMC Sierra pickup truck shares its mechanical commonality with the previously listed Chevy Silverado, however, has its own set of unique visual attributes that set it apart from the latter. Nonetheless, the light-duty version of the pickup truck recorded a 6 per cent increase in sales, while the heavy-duty numbers were up by 21 per cent. A total of 1,06,833 units were sold in H1 2020.

The Toyota Tacoma took the twelfth spot in the list of the best-selling cars in the first half of 2020, with a total sale of 1,04,699 units. The Ford Explorer SUV followed behind and finished at thirteenth, with 1,01,149 units sold.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee retained its tag as the best-selling Jeep, however, its numbers came down by 22 per cent as compared to the last year. The American carmaker sold 96,409 units of the car in the first half of this calendar year. On the other hand, the last position on this list was also secured by a Jeep, i.e. Wrangler, of which, 96,131 units were sold in the said period.