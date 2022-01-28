1,481 Units Of Tata Safari Sold In India In December 2021

Tata Motors sold 1,481 units of Safari in the Indian market in December 2021, thus recording a 4 per cent Month-on-Month sales growth

Tata Safari is the homegrown carmaker’s current flagship passenger vehicle in India, and it is a brilliant car in all honesty. The three-row SUV has seen a fair amount of success in the Indian market; in December 2021, a total of 1,481 units of Safari were sold in the country, which is quite an impressive number for a car with such a premium price tag.

In November 2021, Tata Safari’s sales figure stood at 1,424 units, which translates to a sales growth of 4 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis for last month. The current-gen version was launched in India in February last year, so there is no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison to make at the moment.

Tata Safari is available with a single engine option right now – a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor with 170 PS and 350 Nm on tap. There are two transmission choices on offer here – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox – both of which send power to the front wheels. There is no 4×4 option on offer, much to the dismay of off-road enthusiasts and fans of the original Tata Safari.

As per speculations, the manufacturer is currently working on a new 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which will soon be offered on Safari and Harrier, along with Tata’s upcoming Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV. It should also be noted that Tata Safari’s OMEGA platform can support electrification.

Tata Motors also sells special edition versions of the Safari in India, namely Adventure Persona, Gold Edition, and Dark Edition. These special versions only sport aesthetic changes over the standard version, like different exterior/interior colours and trims, with no changes on the mechanical front. Tata Safari is available in a 7-seat or 6-seat configuration, depending on the variant selected.

The price of Tata Safari currently ranges from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 23.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its chief rivals in the Indian market include the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and even Mahindra Scorpio.